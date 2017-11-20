The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters
20th November 2017 - World Cup: Failure to qualify will dampen morale of Italian players — Omokaro
20th November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s long night
20th November 2017 - Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians
20th November 2017 - Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen
20th November 2017 - Lagos unveils new Lay-By at Ketu
20th November 2017 - Northern ethnic groups demand open grazing ban
20th November 2017 - IPOB: Abaribe demands N10m compensation from Army
20th November 2017 - Nigeria Navy launches maritime safety information portal
Home / National / Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

— 20th November 2017

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review location of polling units for easy access by persons with disabilities in future elections.

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele made the call in Awka on Monday while addressing newsmen on the group’s post-election findings of Nov. 18 election in Anambra.

“The distribution of Braille information, education and communication materials 48 hours to the election without logistics was good example of how not to make provision to persons with disabilities.

“INEC should review all their processes to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind in the electoral process in future elections,” Anyaele said.

According to him, minimal provision was made for visually impaired persons, as there were no ballots in 81 per cent of polling units observed for the visually impaired.

However, Anyaele, who noted that 45 of its members observed the election, said the Anambra governorship election was an improvement from the Ondo and Edo elections.

He called for the harmonisation of the Disability Bill by the National Assembly to enable the President assent to the Bill and minimise the use of charity based approach by INEC to addressing disability issues.

“The National Assembly should urgently strengthen Section 52 (2) of the 2010 Electoral Act by making the provision of Braille and sign language interpreters mandatory,” he said.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

— 20th November 2017

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review location of polling units for easy access by persons with disabilities in future elections. The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele made the call in Awka on Monday while addressing newsmen on the group’s post-election findings of Nov….

  • Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media

    — 20th November 2017

    A former Dean at the School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lai Osho has urged media organisations in the country to desist from giving voice to disruptive issues and instead use their platforms to help citizens build consensus. He gave the advice at a three-day retreat organised by the Lagos State Government for…

  • Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians

    — 20th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Former President Shehu Shagari has commiserated with Nigerians on the death of his vice, Alex Ekwueme, who passed on Sunday. In a one paragraph condolence he personally signed, former President Shagari wrote, “It is with a deep sense of loss that I heard about the demise of my brother and former…

  • Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen

    — 20th November 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The people of Amala communities in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State who are majorly farmers, have raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen. They are calling on the state government to quickly intervene to avert a bloody clash between herdsmen and the people…

  • Lagos unveils new Lay-By at Ketu

    — 20th November 2017

    Newly built modern segregated Lay By in Ketu area of Lagos State as part of measures to find a lasting solution to the perennial traffic gridlock along Ikorodu Road. The Lay By, which is an initiative of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration, is already achieving the reason behind its conception as evident in the pictures below…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share