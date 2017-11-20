Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review location of polling units for easy access by persons with disabilities in future elections.

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele made the call in Awka on Monday while addressing newsmen on the group’s post-election findings of Nov. 18 election in Anambra.

“The distribution of Braille information, education and communication materials 48 hours to the election without logistics was good example of how not to make provision to persons with disabilities.

“INEC should review all their processes to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind in the electoral process in future elections,” Anyaele said.

According to him, minimal provision was made for visually impaired persons, as there were no ballots in 81 per cent of polling units observed for the visually impaired.

However, Anyaele, who noted that 45 of its members observed the election, said the Anambra governorship election was an improvement from the Ondo and Edo elections.

He called for the harmonisation of the Disability Bill by the National Assembly to enable the President assent to the Bill and minimise the use of charity based approach by INEC to addressing disability issues.

“The National Assembly should urgently strengthen Section 52 (2) of the 2010 Electoral Act by making the provision of Braille and sign language interpreters mandatory,” he said.

(Source: NAN)