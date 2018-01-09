The Sun News
Latest
9th January 2018 - Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner
9th January 2018 - Why we introduced new measures for 2018 UTME, by JAMB
9th January 2018 - LAUTECHTH: Oyo NMA declares 3-day warning strike
9th January 2018 - Commissioner denies rift between Akpabio, Udom
9th January 2018 - Akeredolu sets up 30-man anniversary c’ttee
9th January 2018 - French minister dismisses concerns over Macron’s fake news law plan
9th January 2018 - Buhari mourns Madaki, ex-Katsina gov.
9th January 2018 - Alex Iwobi: Arsenal forward faces fine over pre-match party claims
9th January 2018 - I won’t leave APC, Sen. Abe declares
9th January 2018 - Days of fuel scarcity over -NNPC assures nation
Home / National / Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner

Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner

— 9th January 2018

(NAN)  

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in Dr. Mahmuda Isah as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), bringing the total number of serving RECs in the commission to 25.

The INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said in a statement that the new REC was sworn in at the Commission’s headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu,  congratulated the new REC, urging him “to immediately settle down for the task ahead.”

“There is no time to waste, please endeavour to familiarise yourself with the constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines as well as the commission’s strategic plan 2017-2021,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu said that the appointment came at a time when INEC and Nigerians had begun the countdown to the 2019 general elections.

He added that the REC assumption of office coincided with the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which was critical to the success of the 2019 general elections.

Yakubu urged Isah to be fair to all members of staff, be prudent in managing resources and to “ensure his personal integrity is not put to test.”

He expressed confidence that the new REC would deploy his education and experience to the work of the Commission and add value to the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman said 3.9 million voters had been registered at the end of the third quarter of 2017 in the on-going nationwide CVR.

On his part, Isah promised that he would discharge his duties with utmost professionalism.

Isah, who hails from Kebbi, appreciated the warm welcome accorded him.

Until his appointment, he was a Deputy Director at the National Assembly.

He holds a PhD in Petroleum Law.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Electoral Commission swears in Mahmuda Isah as Resident Commissioner

— 9th January 2018

(NAN)   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn in Dr. Mahmuda Isah as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), bringing the total number of serving RECs in the commission to 25. The INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said in a statement that the new REC was sworn in at the…

  • Why we introduced new measures for 2018 UTME, by JAMB

    — 9th January 2018

    ….Begins exams March 9 From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has justified its decision to introduce new measures to strengthen its systems ahead of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Board admitted that it recorded tremendous success in 2017 UTME exercise, but not without challenges and lapses, hence…

  • LAUTECHTH: Oyo NMA declares 3-day warning strike

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State Branch, on Tuesday, directed all doctors in the state, both in the public and private opractice, to embark on a three-day strike from Wednesday (January 10) to protest the alleged unfair treatment of doctors in Lautech Teaching Hospital,  Ogbomoso. NMA chairman in the state,…

  • Commissioner denies rift between Akpabio, Udom

    — 9th January 2018

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko has dismissed the insinuation that there is a clash of interest between former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio and the incumbent, Governor Udom Emmanuel as the 2019 election gets closer. Speaking with Daily Sun, on Tuesday, in Uyo,…

  • Akeredolu sets up 30-man anniversary c’ttee

    — 9th January 2018

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has set up a 30-man member committee to plan his one year anniversary in office. Governor Akeredolu who, would be one year in office next month, is already making plans to celebrate the anniversary elaborately. The governor who announced the list of the committee members…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share