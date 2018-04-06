General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe

Ali Abare, Gombe

Ahead of activities leading up to the Nigerian General Elections of 2019, security agencies in Gombe State met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and representatives of political parties towards sustaining peace in the state.

The meeting, called at the instance of State Commissioner of Police Shina Olukolu, held on Friday at the Gombe Police Command Headquarters.

Addressing stakeholders at the parley, CP Olukolu said it had become necessary to meet with political parties in the state based on early warning signals detected.

He said it was not by accident that Gombe State has remained the most peaceful in northeast Nigeria, assuring that security agencies would continue to demonstrate a high sense of professionalism as they tirelessly work to sustain the peace.

Olukolu said the police and other security agencies are ready to deal with anyone trying to cause a breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner tasked politicians in the state on peaceful conduct and the need for political leaders to be tolerant of each other which, according to him, would ensure that their followers tolerate each – thereby ensuring peace.

Though he refused to go into details, Daily Sun gathered that the meeting became necessary as a result of skirmishes involving supporters of two rival political aspirants recently.

“On the location of campaign offices side by side, backdoor channels are being followed to resolve such issues.

“If political leaders become tolerant of each other, their followers would follow suit,” Olukolu said.

Also commenting, State Director, State Security Services (SSS), Alhjai Iro Dan Musa, described the meeting as not only timely but a proactive measure against any breakdown of law and order as political activities leading to the 2019 General Elections pick up.

While noting that the meeting was an avenue to address early warning signals, Dan Musa restated the resolve of security agencies to sustain the existing peace in the state.

He emphasized the need to encourage dialogue rather than the use of force in resolving conflicts, especially between politicians.

Dan Musa appealed to politicians to make available to security agencies useful information that would lead to forestalling the breakdown of law and order.

Alhaji Ibrahim Umar, State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), noted that, though INEC has no business with where to locate offices by aspirants, the Commission is mindful of the importance of peace in the conduct of elections.

Alhaji Umar used the opportunity to call on citizens of the state to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise, stressing that the Commission has recorded improved registration from the 19000 voters to 52, 000 registered voters in the first quarter of this year.

Representatives of various political parties in the state that spoke at the event called for continued cooperation between security agencies and political parties towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

Barrister Williams Abayomi Rotimi, Legal Adviser to the All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioned against the drafting of soldiers to quell crisis involving politicians, as the law stipulates that only the police are allowed to do so.

Alhaji Buba Shanu, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), thanked the security agencies for going out of their way to ensure that peace continued to reign in Gombe State.

While describing the meeting as timely and proactive, Shanu urged that It be regularized, as well as providing functional communication links between security agencies and political parties.