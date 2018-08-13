Elections: Be guided by national interest, Ugwuanyi urges NYSC members

NAN

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that would participate in the conduct of the 2019 general elections to be guided by national interest.

Ugwuanyi gave the advice on Monday in Enugu during the closing ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation course for corps members deployed to the state.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Josef Udedi.

The governor said that the call became necessary following the increasing and critical roles of corps members in the electoral process.

“The 2019 general election is fast approaching and corps members, as usual, will play vital roles in making the exercise successful as electoral umpires.

“I urge you not to be partisan but to acquit yourselves creditably in order to contribute positively to the smooth electoral system in the nation,” he said.

The governor said that the actions of the corps members should be anchored on the objectives of the scheme among which he said was to promote unity among the diverse nationalities in the country.

“I, therefore, charge you to pursue the realisation of this goal in practical terms by regarding your host communities as your homes by joining to uplift them.

“Your primary assignment will certainly be challenging as you will be posted to four key sectors of the state economy where your services will be mostly needed.”

Ugwuanyi said that residents of the state expected much from the corps members, adding, “I have no doubt that the training you received had prepared you adequately.

“It is my belief that your initial apprehension and prejudices have given way for better understanding of the diverse cultures and nationalities that make up this country. “

The governor, however, cautioned them against unnecessary journeys, adding that many lives had been lost in the process.

“You should, therefore, avoid embarking on frequent travels except when absolutely necessary.“

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Chief Ahmed Ikaka, said that 2,488 corps members participated in the orientation programme.

Ikaka assured the corps members that their safety was guaranteed in the state, considering that the South-East in general was safe.

He said that the society was looking out for the corps members to provide model leadership in their host communities.

”I want to assure you that the people of Enugu State are hospitable.

“I, therefore, implore you to reciprocate this gesture by being committed to the improvement of your host communities.

“Remember that this is an opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our dear country,“ he said.

The state coordinator said that the scheme was appreciative of genuine concerns the state government had shown in the upgrade of infrastructure in the NYSC orientation camp.

“We look forward to the governor’s response in fulfilling his promises of constructing the access road leading to the camp and to restore light to the orientation camp and adjoining communities. “

He also expressed optimism that the state government would soon redeem its promise of providing operational vehicle to the state secretariat of the NYSC.

Ikaka commended all corporate organisations that contributed in the success of the orientation programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured match-past and martial arts exhibition by the corps members.