The Sun News
Latest
12th October 2017 - Election won’t be inconclusive  – INEC
12th October 2017 - Kachikwu/Baru: Buhari running corrupt govt – Fayose
12th October 2017 - Ritualists’ den discovered in Osun
12th October 2017 - Storm over army’s free healthcare
12th October 2017 - Don’t panic over monkeypox –FG
12th October 2017 - ASUP to FG: Pay up N676bn debt or else…
12th October 2017 - BoI, SMEDAN, NEXIM to conduct ratings on SMEs
12th October 2017 - WASCAL dedicates 10 AWS to NiMet
12th October 2017 - $60bn invested in Nigeria’s ICT sector – Minister
12th October 2017 - Be punctual, dutiful, civil servants charged
Home / National / Election won’t be inconclusive  – INEC

Election won’t be inconclusive  – INEC

— 12th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State would be concluded at first ballot.

The Commission also said it expects massive voter participation going by the large turnout in the Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in the state. 

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Solomon Soyebi, said this when he appeared as a guest on a breakfast television programme in Abuja, yesterday.  He said the enthusiasm displayed by voters in the state accounted for over 200,000 of about 3million voters nationwide, an indication that there would be massive participation.

He disclosed that the over 200,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) would soon be ready for collection in the state.

“This large number of turnout for registration is an indicator that we are going to have a lot of people coming out to vote. So, we are ready in terms of logistics.

“Again, the first thing the Commission promised is that for the first time, Anambra will have an election that will be concluded at first ballot. It’s been very elusive in the past three elections; but this time, I want to go to Anambra and make sure that we come back only at one vote.

“The issue of voting points in Anambra is going to come alive; we are going to be voter friendly where we will have more than 500 voters. The voting points will come alive like polling units and the electronic transmission of results will go side by side with the manual format. We want to really experiment the e-transmission just for the sake of test running” Soyebi said.

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Election won’t be inconclusive  – INEC

— 12th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State would be concluded at first ballot. The Commission also said it expects massive voter participation going by the large turnout in the Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise in the state.  The National Commissioner and Chairman,…

  • Kachikwu/Baru: Buhari running corrupt govt – Fayose

    — 12th October 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari is running the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria. Fayose spoke against the backdrop of alleged award of $25 billion contracts, without due process, by Group Managing Director of the Nigeria…

  • Ritualists’ den discovered in Osun

    — 12th October 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A ritualists’ den, code named, ZONE II, was discovered by the Osun State Police Command, at Jamodo Junction, Ifon-Osun area of the state, yesterday. The police also paraded two suspected ritualists who specialise in dragging and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. Daily Sun gathered that fraudsters deceived their victims with…

  • Storm over army’s free healthcare

    — 12th October 2017

    •Drugs not harmful –Military From Paul Osuyi, Asaba, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Jane Nwaoriaku, Enugu, Felix Ikem, Nsukka, Mohammed Mamman, Damaturu, Tony Osauzo, Benin, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Jeff Amechi Obodo, Alloy Attah, Onitsha and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi There was pandemonium and palpable apprehension across the five South-Eastern states and Delta State, yesterday, following wild rumour that…

  • Don’t panic over monkeypox –FG

    — 12th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole briefed the Federal Executive Council on public health challenges, including recent outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera, yellow fever and the latest, suspected monkey pox, saying that further tests were ongoing in Senegal to confirm if what is spreading across the country, is…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share