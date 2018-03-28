Election sequence: Senate probes bribery allegation

• Pro-Buhari senators go to court

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has begun a probe of allegations that Senators and members of the House of Representatives were being bribed by unnamed persons in the Presidency to scuttle plans by the leadership of the National Assembly to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

On Monday, reports indicated that $50,000 was earmarked for senators, while Representatives are expected $30,000 each.

The alleged bribe was meant to sway lawmakers to resist plans by the two chambers to override Buhari’s veto.

The bribery allegation has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Samuel Anyanwu.

The committee is expected to present a report in two weeks.

Senate’s decision was a fallout of a point of order raised by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi from Delta state. Nwaoboshi, in his argument, said the media report infringes on his rights as a lawmaker and called on the leadership of the Senate to get to the root of the matter and unearth the faces behind the bribery scandal.

“My constituents have been disturbing me through phone calls and emails. They are asking me to share the $50,000 I received as bribe with them, to scuttle plans by the Senate to override the veto of the president.

“I know that as a person, I have not received such money. Many of my colleagues too, I am sure, have not received the bribe they are alleging. This allegation infringes on my right as a senator and I think we have to get to the root of this issue,” Nwaoboshi stated.

Also citing the same report, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa said he was inundated with phone calls from his constituents and that if the issues were not addressed, Nigerians will tag them as thieves.

“Mr. President, I think we have to take this issue very seriously. I was going to bring this issue up too.

“We need to investigate and know the people in the presidency who are behind sharing of these dollars,” Ohuabunwa said.

In his closing remarks, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also vowed to ensure that the allegations are probed and those behind the scandal are unraveled by the Senate.

He described the allegation as a big dent on the National Assembly.

“The Senate committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions must take this assignment very seriously. This is a weighty allegation and we must get to the bottom of the matter. Once we have the report of the committee in two weeks, we will know what to do next,” said Saraki.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Parliamentary Support Group (Senate) for President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has dragged the Red Chamber before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over moves by the Ethics panel to investigate him and 10 others.

Appearing before the Senator Samuel Anyanwu-led committee, yesterday, in company with his colleagues, Abdullahi Adamu and Ali Ndume, Omo-Agege informed the panel that he would not respond to any questions, as the matter is already before a court of law.

Adamu is chairman of the group while Ndume is a member.

The group is leading an offensive against a planned override of Buhari’s veto Members of the Ethics committee, who were present when the trio appeared before them, expressed surprise at the development, particularly as he had already apologised on the floor of the Senate.

A panel member, Nwaoboshi said the move by the group was wrong. He said the court has no jurisdiction on a legislative matter, particularly an internal one.

“This document does not stop us, based on the legislative privileges act, and others. If a matter from outside comes in, the court can stop us because that is not an internal matter,” he said.

Senator Obinna Ogba, said the matter is a straightforward one as Omo-Agege had indicated that he would not respond to questions.

“We should adjourn this matter based on what he has said in this document and make our recommendations. As far as I am concerned, he (Omo-Agege) has decided this matter himself. After apologising, the next thing, he went to court!” Ogba declared.