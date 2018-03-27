The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari
27th March 2018 - … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25
26th March 2018 - Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 
26th March 2018 - AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports
26th March 2018 - Protest against Gosa market demolition block Abuja Airport Road
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Middle Belt youths back Danjuma
26th March 2018 - Minister of Economic planning on the state of Nigerian Economy
26th March 2018 - Bayelsa restates commitment to quality healthcare delivery
26th March 2018 - Many private schools in Abuja operate in motor garages – UBE Director
26th March 2018 - Mr. President, stop herdsmen killings now – Northern Christians
Home / Cover / Politics / … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25

… Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25

— 27th March 2018

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 25 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Accord Party seeking an order of court, restraining the National Assembly from acting on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

On March 13, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign the bill into law, which sparked controversy as to whether or not the National Assembly would override his decision.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date after listening to arguments of both the plaintiff and the defendants, yesterday.

Joseph Daudu (SAN), counsel to the National Assembly, in his preliminary objection, argued that the court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter on the grounds that its jurisdiction was not properly invoked.

Daudu insisted the court can only have jurisdiction over the matter if the bill has become an Act.

“No matter how it is construed, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill as at the day the originating summons was filed, up till date, is a bill, it becomes an Act upon the happenings of two eventualities: where a president, acting under provisions of section 58(4) assents to the bill, it then becomes an Act of the National Assembly, where he refuses to assent, under section 58 (5), the bill is returned to the National Assembly, for use of their powers of  to override.

“At that point, it remains a bill because there is no guarantee that they will muster the required two thirds majority to veto it.”

Daudu argued that it was only where the National Assembly successfully used its power to over ride the President’s veto and transform the bill to an act that the jurisdiction of the court over it would be ignited.

He further argued that there was no certificate of registration before the court to show that the Accord Party is, indeed a political party.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari President Herdsmen Killings Christian

It’s been 3 turbulent years –Buhari

— 27th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja At the inauguration of the National Food Security Council, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted it has been very turbulent for the three years of his administration. Buhari was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2015, after he won the election on March 28, 2015. Before the inauguration, the food security councils met behind…

  • … Accord, NASS, INEC know fate April 25

    — 27th March 2018

    The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 25 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Accord Party seeking an order of court, restraining the National Assembly from acting on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018. On March 13, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign the bill into law, which sparked controversy as to…

  • Nigerian envoy presents Letter of Credence to Fijian President 

    — 26th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Bello Kazaure Husseini, has presented his Letter of Credence to the President of the Republic of Fiji, Major General Jioji Konusi Konrote (retd). The development in the Nigerian High Commission in Australia was made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Spokesperson, Ministry of…

  • AVSEC Security Nigerian Airports

    AVSEC now authorised to be armed in Nigerian airports

    — 26th March 2018

    Louis Ibah, Katsina The Federal Government has approved and authorised civilian Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel employed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to bear arms as part of new measures aimed at boosting security and safety across Nigerian airports. Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, said this on Monday at a…

  • Protest Gosa Abuja Airport Road

    Protest against Gosa market demolition block Abuja Airport Road

    — 26th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja A protest by natives of Gosa, comprising over 30 villages in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday saw demonstrators barricading Abuja’s busy Airport Road, causing major traffic gridlock for motorists heading in and out of the city. UPDATE: Residents of Gosa village, today, continued their protest over demolition of the Gosa…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share