The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
26th February 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report
26th February 2018 - 2019 and Buhari-must-contest fever
26th February 2018 - Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year
26th February 2018 - Russia 2018: Enrico begins work on Uzoho
26th February 2018 - NWFL moves secretariat to Lagos ahead maiden Champions Shield
26th February 2018 - Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup: Warri Stadium hosts s/final today
26th February 2018 - Leadership in Nigeria: The Mandela option
26th February 2018 - Anti-graft war and Oloyede’s JAMB example
Home / Cover / National / Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers

Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers

— 26th February 2018

•10 senators risk one year suspension

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions is set to begin investigation of 10 Senators who kicked against the chamber’s re-ordering of sequence of elections in 2019.
On February 14, Senate concurred with the House of Representatives to change the order of elections the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier released for the 2019 general elections.
Shortly after the Senate resolution, 10 senators addressed newsmen and public dissented with the chamber’s decision.
They said changing the sequence of elections was specifically targetted at President Muhammadu Buhari, because the presidential election would be held last, with the National Assembly’s new sequence of elections for 2019.
Last week, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege apologised for speaking against the chamber’s resolution.
But, strong indications have emerged that senator Omo-Agege and 9 others maybe suspended for one year.
Sources told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions committee, chaired by Samuel Anyanwu, is set to meet on the matter this week.
The sources also said the 10 senators who opposed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2018, “could be placed on one year suspension if the Ethics committee finds them culpable.”
Besides Omo-Agege, others who walked out of the Senate included Abdullahi Adamu, Abu Ibrahim, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ali Wakil, Abdullahi Gumel, Binta Masi, Yahaya Abdullahi, Andrew Uchendu and Umaru Kurfi.
Following a point of order by Dino Melaye which saw their (the 10 senators) matter referred to the Anyanwu-led Ethics committee, Omo-Agege apologised to the his colleagues.
Despite the apology, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session, asked the embattled lawmaker to make his case before the committee.
However, investigations indicated that any indicted senator could be suspended for one year.
Apart from Omo-Agege, Adamu, who was, last week, relieved of his position as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, reportedly turned down the option of apologising to the Senate, at plenary.
He was said to have met with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the latter reportedly advised him to follow the footsteps of Omo-Agege.
But, in a new twist, some senators in Saraki’s camp linked an alleged impeachment plot against the senate president to the uprising of February 14.
Some senators who declined to be named, revealed that loyalists of the Senate President have decided “to nip the uprising in the bud by dealing a decisive blow to anyone linked to the plot.”
Anyanwu told Daily Sun, yesterday night, that his committee “will soon fix a date this week.
“Once we do that, we will make it public.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Election re-ordering: Senate Ethics Committee begins probe of erring lawmakers

— 26th February 2018

•10 senators risk one year suspension Fred Itua, Abuja Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions is set to begin investigation of 10 Senators who kicked against the chamber’s re-ordering of sequence of elections in 2019. On February 14, Senate concurred with the House of Representatives to change the order of elections the Independent National…

  • Kaduna APC crisis: NWC, Tinubu to get probe panel report

    — 26th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will each receive a copy of the investigation panel set up to investigate the party’s crisis in Kaduna State. Chairman of the probe panel and Deputy National Chairman (South), Segun Oni, disclosed this to…

  • Again, The Sun crowns Pinnick as Sports Personality of the Year

    — 26th February 2018

    •Eagles’ manager, Rohr shares in accolade Monica iheakam For the second time in two years, The SUN newspapers on Saturday presented the Sports Personality of the Year gong to President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick. At a well –attended Awards ceremony at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos that also…

  • Isuzu mu-X SUV is driving to Nigeria

    — 26th February 2018

    Moses Akaigwe 08072100049 Isuzu will be driving into the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) segment of the South African and Sub-Saharan Africa market in the second half of the year, with the introduction of the popular Isuzu mu-X. This was officially announced last week by Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA) in Port Elizabeth. The mu-X will…

  • Jaguar E-Pace is wired for modern life

    — 26th February 2018

    The new Jaguar E-PACE which went on sale last week is offering all of the latest Jaguar technologies. Along with the intuitive in-car technologies, E-PACE is also available with Jaguar Land Rover’s range of powerful, efficient Ingenium engines, as well as innovative new driveline technologies. Every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share