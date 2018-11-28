NAN

Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members who will work as INEC adhoc staff in the forthcoming elections to shun bribery and shady deals in the course of their duty.

He also urged them to be guided by the spirit of nationalism and patriotism while serving in their primary assignments.

Kazaure gave the advice on Wednesday during his official visit to the 2018 Batch C Stream 11 Corps members deployed to Imo at the NYSC orientation camp in Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government area in Imo.

The director-general was represented at the occasion by Mrs Victoria Okakwu, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in NYSC.

He advised the corps members to shun unnecessary romance with politicians who might wish to use them to realise their ambition through electoral malpractices.

Kazaure said that any of them found wanting in any way would be disciplined according to the provisions of the electoral rules and act.

READ ALSO: 2019: Forum of Presidential candidates urge FG, INEC, others not to jeopardise national coexistence

“NYSC is not a political party. You should assume the posture of non-partisanship which we belong. The integrity nature of NYSC must be observed. Don’t compromise the no-partisan position of NYSC,” he said.

He said that since the establishment of the NYSC 45 years ago, it had remained one of the veritable instruments of national unity and integration.

Kazaure advised corps members to take skills acquisition programme seriously, make discipline their watch word, participate in all the cardinal programmes of the scheme and write their names in gold in their places of primary assignment.

“Contribute the best you can in your various places of primary assignment and in your community development service so as to write your name in gold.

“Take your skill acquisition training programme seriously to achieve self economic reliance,” he said.

Mr Sunday Aroni, the State Coordinator of NYSC, said that 1,226 corps members were registered as those deployed to Imo and additional 870 corps members as those dislodged from Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Lagos gridlock: IYC urges FG to open N’Delta ports as way out

He thanked NYSC director-general for the warm visit, saying the corps members had adjusted to the camp environment and had exhibited and displayed good measure of dedication, loyalty, discipline and commitment since they arrived in camp.

The state coordinator enumerated some of his achievements in the camp to include repair of utility vehicles to ease transportation on camp, construction of four-room toilets behind the multi-purpose hall, and restoration of water supply to the twin NYSC hostel and other hostels on camp.

Aroni commended the camp officials and personnel of NYSC collaborating agencies on camp for their immense dedication and responsibility in discharging their statutory duties during the orientation course.