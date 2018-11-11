NAN

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Sulaiman Kazaure, has advised corps members that will serve as INEC ad-hoc staff during the elections to exhibit high sense of credibility and commitment in the course of their assignment.

Kazaure gave the advice while on an oversight function of Imo permanent orientation camp in Eziama Obiare in Nkwerre Local Government area of the state.

He said said the nation and indeed Nigerians expected the best from them and as such should be positive agents of their father land and the NYSC.

Kazaure was represented at the event by Mr Yusuf Edoha-Adi, the NYSC Director Community Development Service and Special Projects.

He said that the scheme and INEC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding that stipulated the duties of the corps members as INEC ad-hoc staff and the responsibilities of INEC in terms of elections.

He said that any corps member that failed to obey the rules of the election would face sanctions as stipulated in the Electoral Offences Act.

“INEC has some institutional checks and balances as enshrined in the Electoral Offences Act that stipulates punishment for anyone; indeed all the players in the election process and anyone who goes contrary must be made to face the law.

“Corps members are trained, equipped and advised not to compromise the standard.

“The corps members are aware of the requirements and expectations from them as INEC ad-hoc staff,” he said.

The NYSC boss expressed satisfaction with the Imo Government, the state coordinator and the staff on the environmental condition at the camp.

He commended the corps members for their dedication to the orientation exercise and good conduct and urged them to continue in the same vein while at the primary assignments.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Sunday Aroni, had expressed gratitude to the NYSC DG for finding time to visit the camp and for all his support to the state NYSC.

He commended the 2,065 corps members deployed to the state for their commitment, discipline and resourcefulness at the camp and the camp military and para military personnel for exhibiting diligence and commitment to their assigned roles.

Aroni said the NYSC in the state had greatly improved its relationship with the state government which culminated to the growth and development of the orientation camp.

He said that in a bid to promote the welfare of corps members and camp officials, the NYSC procured more 100 plastic and executive chairs and drilled more boreholes to boost water supply to the camp.

Aroni said the state NYSC had also procured two power generating sets dedicated to the boreholes as well as re-equipped the Orientation Broadcasting Service (OBS) Studio with a 1300 wattts acoustic box speaker and receivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme also constructed more toilets and bathrooms for the lecture hall and the kitchen as well as provided fans and window nets in all rooms in the camp and the multipurpose hall.

“We also procured extra twin gas burner, re-equipped the band CDS with a set of new band and refurbished 70 disused broken bunk beds in the camp,” he said.

The state coordinator enjoined corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC as they embarked on their primary assignments.