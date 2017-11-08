The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Plastic in drinking water: What are the risks to human health?
8th November 2017 - Govt. shuts all schools over toxic smog
8th November 2017 - Nasarawa monarch urges farmers, herdsmen to co-exist peacefully
8th November 2017 - We’ll continue to provide quality education for our children – Ambode
8th November 2017 - Frankie Fredericks suspended by IOC
8th November 2017 - Ekiti House passes law prescribing death penalty for cultists
8th November 2017 - 2018: US to ensure free, fair election in Ekiti – Envoy
8th November 2017 - Why Avengers pull out of FG peace talks – Groups
8th November 2017 - Suspected herdsmen rape woman in Benue
8th November 2017 - 70% of pharmaceutical products circulating in Nigeria fake — Global leader
Home / World News / Election designed to be rigged, says Liberia’s VP

Election designed to be rigged, says Liberia’s VP

— 8th November 2017

Liberia’s Vice-President has said the October 10 presidential election was designed to be rigged

“There are a lot of irregularities, we believe, most of them really calculated to make this election go the way it went,” Boakai, said in an interview at his home in a suburb of the capital, Monrovia, AFP reported.

Boakai won 28.8 percent of votes behind former international footballer George Weah’s 38.4 percent. Liberty Party presidential candidate Charles Brumskine, who came in third last month, has alleged ballot stuffing and false voter registration cards marred the election, allegations backed up by Boakai.

The Supreme Court found that the fraud case was enough to suspend indefinitely the run-off as the electoral commission deals with Brumskine’s complaint. Taking his grievance a step further, Boakai said he has no faith that the commission can guarantee a free and fair election, and called for the board of commissioners to be “sanitised” before the run-off.

“I had doubts the NEC was competent enough to administer an election that would be free, fair and transparent” while in government, he said, adding that his role stopped him from speaking out.

“As you can see, the only people who are not complaining are (Weah’s) CDC,” he added, though the CDC contested election results in 2005 and 2011 once they didn’t come out on top.

He quietly occupied the executive backseat for 12 years, but in light of electoral fraud he believes snatched away his chance at the presidency, Boakai is unleashing himself.

Known as Sleepy Joe for his propensity to fall asleep at public events, Boakai is suddenly wide awake and unafraid to speak out.

Campaigning on a platform of stability and his more than three decades in government, Boakai is seen as a beacon of stability, but many voters are looking for change, especially the young and poor who worship Weah’s footballing success.

Boakai is also believed to have fallen out with his boss over her absence from the campaign trail, while supporters whisper that she prefers Weah, and the vice-president says he is in contact with Sirleaf “as and when she finds it necessary.”

Boakai’s Unity Party signed a letter accusing the president of “interference” by meeting polling officials at her home before the election, and he maintains “there is a reason to raise qualms” if the meeting was indeed at her residence.

Sirleaf’s press secretary has denied the meeting was anything other than a normal part of her duties in ensuring a peaceful election. The fifth of sixth children, Boakai passed through a succession of family members’ homes while growing up, leaving behind his disabled mother and soon learning to take care of himself.

Against the odds he secured a good education by working as a cleaner to pay his fees, before chancing upon Sirleaf’s sons in the same dormitory at university. He would later turn down a job she offered him in the 1980s, before accepting to join her ticket in the 2005 elections, which followed the end of Liberia’s civil war. Given that Boakai is now 72, Sirleaf casts a long shadow on his life. “I am not concerned about whether or not the president supports me,” is all he will say now.

Post Views: 28
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. benosky 8th November 2017 at 8:54 am
    Reply

    The Africa way of life. If anything does not favour you, you will not accept as it is the right way. He is still in the government and you are complaining. If you can do it now why not do it before now? Shame,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Plastic in drinking water: What are the risks to human health?

— 8th November 2017

We already knew tiny pieces of plastic find their way into seawater where they can be eaten by marine animals and so end up in human food. But now, perhaps more worryingly, new research suggests plastic particles or fibres are also commonly found in drinking water. How concerned by this should we be? The study…

  • Nasarawa monarch urges farmers, herdsmen to co-exist peacefully

    — 8th November 2017

    As Benue State open grazing prohibition law became effective, the Uehra Ashea of Kube Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, Mr. Christopher Jatau, has advised farmers and herdsmen in his domain to co-exist peacefully. The law has prompted some herdsmen to move their cattle to the neigbouring Nasarawa state. The traditional rule, who gave the advice in…

  • We’ll continue to provide quality education for our children – Ambode

    — 8th November 2017

    …Commissions 77 blocks of classrooms in Alimosho, Mushin, Epe, others …Handovers nine newly renovated PHCs, says vibrant health system not negotiable Governor Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State, on Tuesday, said that his administration will stop at nothing to provide the very best of education for every child at all levels, in the State in line…

  • Ekiti House passes law prescribing death penalty for cultists

    — 8th November 2017

    …Passes revised Appropriation Bill too From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado. Ekiti The Ekit State House of Assembly has passed into law prescribing death penalty for anyone found guilty of engaging in cultism, while also revising upward punishments for those aiding and abetting the practice. The House also passed the 2017 Revised Appropriation Bill into law at…

  • 2018: US to ensure free, fair election in Ekiti – Envoy

    — 8th November 2017

    …As AMbassador commends Fayose on infrastructure United States Ambassador to Nigeria,  Mr. Stuart Symington, has assured that his country would work with all stakeholders in order to ensure that  the July 14, 2018 gubernatorial election in the state is free, fair and credible. This was also as he commended the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share