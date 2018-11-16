Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As campaigns for the 2019 general elections kick off on Sunday, the Benue State Police Command has assured the people of the state of its readiness to provide adequate security before, during and after the general elections.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, said that the Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, would ensure a hitch-free elections from Campaigns to the election proper.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Moses Yamu, the Benue police boss warned the public against all forms of thuggery, hooliganism, destruction of Campaign billboards/banners/posters, vote buying/selling, Permanent Voters Card (PVC) buying/selling and for security purpose, unapproved political rallies/gatherings/processions.

The statement, which was made available to Saturday Sun, posited further that in the interest of fairness, justice and peaceful coexistence, such vices would not be tolerated from anybody or any group of persons no matter how highly placed they may be.

READ ALSO: Sultan tasks Muslims on unity, peaceful co-existence

“To this end, any political party or party flagbearer who has the intention to stage any political rally/procession/gathering should as a matter of importance and security concern, apply for clearance to the Commissioner of Police at least 48hrs before the schedule time of the event.

“Finally, the Command appeals to the general public not to take laws into their hands this electioneering campaigns period and should not hesitate to report any suspicious persons or actions to the nearest Police Station,” the statement read in part.