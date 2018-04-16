BREAKING: El-Zakzaky: Shiites shut down FCT in fierce clash with police

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites have paralysed activities in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja, with their protest.

The group is currently in a clash with personnel of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, as they prevent the group from continuing a planned protest round the city.

The clash has resulted in heavy vehicular and human gridlock in the entire city, forcing motorists and other road users to find alternative routes.

The Shi’ite members, who are protesting the unconditional release of their leader Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, met a brick wall when they tried to enter the city centre from the Maitama axis.

The police detachment, comprising mostly personnel from the Mobile Police Force, are now battling with the protesters using tear gas, water cannon among other crowd control device to disperse the protesters who have vowed to resist any intimidation.

Details later…