El-Zakzaky: Police place Kaduna residents on security alert

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the trial of leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky continues, on Wednesday, at Kaduna State High Court, the Police authority in the state has placed Kaduna residents on security alert.

The Police had lost one of senior officer to angry members of IMN during the last arraignment of the Islamic sect leader though the allegation had since been denied by the group.

Police Public Relations Officer for the state’s Command, DSP Mukhtar Aliyu, who made the announcement, on Tuesday, also cautioned the residents to avoid some roads that lead to the high court where the arraignment will take place.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky is in court to explain his role in the December 2015 bloody clash between his followers and men of the Nigerian Army that left scores dead in Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to PPPO, “The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their daily chores and other lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, activities of suspicious persons etc so as to prevent miscreants disturbing the peace of the state.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force.

“The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

“In view of the Court Trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Wednesday 11th July, 2018, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State is to note that adequate security has been put in place for hitch-free court appearance.

“Therefore, the public is advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas: Independence way, Bida Road, All roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road.”

He, however, called on the public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency just as he released Police emergency numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105 in case of any distress or emergency.