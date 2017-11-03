The Sun News
el-Rufai warns IPMAN members against unruly behaviour

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state to end the bickering among them and live in peace.

The governor said in Kaduna when he received newly elected officials of the association who paid him a courtesy visit that the government would not condone any breach of the peace.

According to him, it is mandatory for members of the association to be given the opportunity to elect their leaders, saying those not satisfied with the election should seek redress in court.

“Those who are not satisfied with the election should to go to court instead of causing chaos in the state,’’ the governor said.

el-Rufai stressed that peace was vital for the progress of the association and assured of the government support to the new leadership.

Earlier, the new state IPMAN Chairman, Alhaji Bala Usman acknowledged that the association was unable to hold election for a long time due to internal crisis.

He however said with the elections held on October 21, the association was now poised to contribute more meaningfully to the state economy.

Usman expressed gratitude to the governor for ensuring that the election was peaceful, and pledged that the association would henceforth pay its annual ground rent to government without delay.

The chairman pleaded with the governor to intervene on their behalf, for the reopening of their secretariat sealed by the management of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, due to the prolonged crisis in the association.

Other officials elected include Alhaji Garba Jega as Vice Chairman and Mr Solomon Ehizogie as Secretary. (NAN)

