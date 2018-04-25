The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
25th April 2018 - Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred
25th April 2018 - Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities
25th April 2018 - Empire publisher visits Aso Rock
25th April 2018 - With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications
25th April 2018 - These blessings are too much for us
25th April 2018 - Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
25th April 2018 - International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel
25th April 2018 - Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley
25th April 2018 - Eagles’ ve top strikers for World Cup -Rohr
Home / National / el-Rufai proscribes civilian JTF, launches KADVS
KADVS ELRUFAI

el-Rufai proscribes civilian JTF, launches KADVS

— 25th April 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Tuesday, formally proscribed local community vigilance group known as Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

Similar vigilance groups proscribed included Kato da Gora, Jarumai da Gora, Yan Tuba, among others.

They were replaced with Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS).

Speaking at official launch of KADVS, Governor el-Rufai, represented by his deputy, Barnabas Bala Yusuf, said police and other security agencies had been advised to arrest any group operating under the proscribed vigilantes.

According to the governor, “The law has no space for Vigilante Bodies like  the Kato da Gora, Civilian JTF, CESSCUR, Neighbourhood Watch, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Extreme Security, Jarumai da Gora, Yan Committee, Ujumeme, Yan Tuba and others.

“Government has advised the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies to arrest and prosecute any person operating under any of these bodies. People who used to belong to these bodies are hereby called upon to join hands with the Kaduna Vigilance Service forthwith.

“There should be no doubt of our commitment to making the Vigilance Service successful. In the interest of the safety of our people and their neighborhoods, I hereby launch the Kaduna State Vigilance Service, and accordingly, present the Service Flag to the Commander as the Symbol of Authority.

“Therefore, in 2016, the Kaduna State Government established the Vigilance Service by law. The purpose of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service is to complement the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies operating in the State in the detection and prevention of crimes in our neighbourhoods and communities.

“Officers of theKaduna State Vigilance Service will work closely with the Nigeria Police, the Civil Defence, the State Security Service and the Military, particularly in areas of intelligence sharing.

“This government is committed to stopping the hoodlums and miscreants that menace our urban centres, and the bandits that threaten peace and harmony in our rural communities.

“The security agencies have effected mass arrests of these urban hoodlums, and we hope that the judicial process metes out appropriate punishment to them.

“This government will not allow any illegal group to use the provision of security as cover to perpetrate mayhem. May I use the formal launch of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service to warn that this service is established by law is the only state government owned and recognised security body. We call for the utmost public cooperation with its officers.

“This agency represents another step government is taking to enhance security in our state, to give our people greater confidence as they work hard to take care of themselves and their families.

“The Vigilance Service has been established to help improve security in our neighbourhoods, putting more on the ground to deter and respond to threats.

“In establishing a Vigilance Service, the Kaduna State is once again making a concrete investment in securing its people. The Vigilance Service will complement the existing  security and law enforcement agencies which are all federal assets.

“The Kaduna State Government has consistently supported these agencies, from providing vehicles, and other assistance, to actually funding operations undertaken by these federal assets.

“Judging from the wide coverage, security is one of the big challenges of our time. Yet any familiarity with the issue, beyond the headlines that tell painful stories of loss, injury and sometimes displacement, is the cold fact that our police is undermanned. As a consequence, our country is so severely under-policed that the gaps are too easily exploited by criminals.

“While waiting for critical policy changes like funding a mass recruitment of police officers and decentralising the police, we must take steps within the law to strengthen security in our state, coupled with supporting the work of the federal police,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MODULAR REFINERIES

FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

— 25th April 2018

NAN The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

    — 25th April 2018

    I can’t reach IGP – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja. The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah,…

  • Glo

    Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Telecommunications company, Globacom, has again taken a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its proposed construction of a multi-billion-naira optic fibre submarine cable that will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global…

  • Empire publisher visits Aso Rock

    — 25th April 2018

    The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being…

  • Communications

    With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications

    — 25th April 2018

    Mr. Ikechukwu Nanmani is the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Communications Limited. In this interview with The Sun Tech and Gadgets, he speaks about his company and issues in ICT sector. Excerpts: About Medallion Communications Medallion is a telecomm infrastructure provider. We provide the enabling infrastructure that the major telecomm operators and ICT players need to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share