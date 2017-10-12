The Sun News
Home / National / el-Rufai presents N216b 2018 budget estimate to Assembly

el-Rufai presents N216b 2018 budget estimate to Assembly

— 12th October 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Thursday, presented a total of N216,550,173,912, 50k budget estimate for 2018 to the State House of Assembly, for approval.

There was a slight difference between the 2017 budget which was in total of over N215 billion.

While presenting the budget on the floor of the State House of Assembly, Governor el-Rufai said the Change slogan adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the onset of political campaigns was not meant to win election, but to work for the people.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, to us, Change is not a slogan to win elections! Change represents the hard work required to refocus our state on a path of progress.

“Many times, the decisions we take offer us no political advantages in a polity long accustomed to the false allure of populism.

“But we do what is necessary, not minding the direct impact on us, but conscious of the dire consequences of inaction for our people.

“It is irresponsible not to act when most of our primary school teachers cannot make 75% in a Class Four examination or to shrink from verifying workers and pensioners because those affected will scream and make the world believe that nobody is being paid any salary or pension!.

“The APC got elected in 2015 because the people believe that while the one-time ruling party planned and schemed only to win the next election, we would plan for the welfare of the next generation.”

  Ezekiel Okeke 12th October 2017 at 5:47 pm
    Disintegration base on backgrounds of the natives is the only scientific answer. Only illiterates who do not know scientific backgrounds of this territory are making the empty noise call restructuring. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. South is defined in three Republics- which are Biafra of south east, Niger Delta of south south, Oduduwa of south west, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. It is up to north to define political future of middle belt, north east etc. God Is With Us!!!

