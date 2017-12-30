The Sun News
Latest
30th December 2017 - el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health
30th December 2017 - ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms
30th December 2017 - National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju
30th December 2017 - ISIS on the run, ‘we’re breaking them,’ – Mattis
30th December 2017 - Ex-Kebbi gov, Dakingeri, PDP chair candidate, others decamp to APC
30th December 2017 - Liberia: Why Weah postponed victory speech
30th December 2017 - US congratulates Liberia, Weah
30th December 2017 - Berlin: ‘Safe zone’ for women on New Year’s Eve
30th December 2017 - Head of Service approves deployment of 9 perm secs
30th December 2017 - Nigeria’s gas production rose by 20.23% in 2015 – NEITI
Home / National / el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

— 30th December 2017

…As company donates ultra modern scanning machine, others to Kaduna hospital

From: Sola Ojo Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manyan Dogo, has commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing to the health need of people resident in the state by way of donations of medical facilities.

The company has just commissioned an ultra-modern scanning machine at St. Gerald’s Hospital Kaduna, constructed two ward blocks, sank a bole-hole, conveniences and donated hospital beds to the primary health centre (PHC) Kudenda, Kaduna South local government area as part of its corporate social responsibility to its host community.

The Commissioner said, ‘’NB Plc is complementing Kaduna State government in education and health. In health, Kaduna State is working towards restructuring the primary health care delivery such that every child, every woman has access to good medical facilities and this is where the role of

Nigerian Breweries has become even more significant and the government of Kaduna State acknowledges this contribution. “The government on its own is working towards the actualization of 255 health centers to be situated in all the council wards of the State. The Nigerian Breweries has helped government actualize its goal of primary health care delivery‘’.

Earlier at the commissioning and handover of the Ultra-Modern scanning machine at St. Gerald’s Hospital, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Johan Doyer represented by company’s Manager for Kaduna, Mr. Abbey Ajayi, said that ‘’Heineken Africa Foundation was established by parent company, Heineken International of the Netherlands, to enhance the quality of health of the people who live in sub-Sahara African communities where Heineken is active by financially supporting relevant health projects and health-related education.

‘’By providing this ultra-modern X-ray machine to St. Gerards Hospital, NB Plc is trying to improve the health care delivery service in the State. This way, we aim to save more lives by elevating the standard of medical care in this great hospital,’’ Ajayi added.

At the commissioning of Kudenda PHC, Ajayi affirmed that, the entire Kudendan community is very dear to the company, being its host community in which they operate without any hindrance, “so we should reciprocate by identifying with the cause of the well-being of our good host community.

‘’It is my believe that this project, coming as we celebrate the centenary of our dear city, will be historic to the health center and would be put into good use for the great people of Kudendan as well as to mankind.

“Going by the important nature of this facility in saving lives, the project which we are commissioning here today are construction of two blocks, renovation of one block and toilet facility, supply of hospital furniture and provision of borehole’’, Ajayi stressed.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

— 30th December 2017

…As company donates ultra modern scanning machine, others to Kaduna hospital From: Sola Ojo Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manyan Dogo, has commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing to the health need of people resident in the state by way of donations of medical facilities. The…

  • ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms

    — 30th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi   Chairmen under the  Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections. The state chairman of the association, who is also the Chairman of Maiyama Local Government…

  • National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju

    — 30th December 2017

    Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that  the National Assembly would ensure the full implementation of the 2018 budget. Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure quick passage of the fiscal proposal. “Budget is…

  • Ex-Kebbi gov, Dakingeri, PDP chair candidate, others decamp to APC

    — 30th December 2017

      From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-KebbiImmediate past governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, the chairmanship candidate at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) congress in Kebbi Start, ,Alhaji Musa Dan Ilella, and 13 other top PDP stalwarts in the state have decamped to All Progressive Congress (APC). Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT -…

  • Head of Service approves deployment of 9 perm secs

    — 30th December 2017

    The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has approved the deployment of nine permanent secretaries to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies. This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. The deployment is as follows: Mr Aminu Bisalla – Niger…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share