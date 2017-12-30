el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

…As company donates ultra modern scanning machine, others to Kaduna hospital

From: Sola Ojo Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manyan Dogo, has commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing to the health need of people resident in the state by way of donations of medical facilities.

The company has just commissioned an ultra-modern scanning machine at St. Gerald’s Hospital Kaduna, constructed two ward blocks, sank a bole-hole, conveniences and donated hospital beds to the primary health centre (PHC) Kudenda, Kaduna South local government area as part of its corporate social responsibility to its host community.

The Commissioner said, ‘’NB Plc is complementing Kaduna State government in education and health. In health, Kaduna State is working towards restructuring the primary health care delivery such that every child, every woman has access to good medical facilities and this is where the role of

Nigerian Breweries has become even more significant and the government of Kaduna State acknowledges this contribution. “The government on its own is working towards the actualization of 255 health centers to be situated in all the council wards of the State. The Nigerian Breweries has helped government actualize its goal of primary health care delivery‘’.

Earlier at the commissioning and handover of the Ultra-Modern scanning machine at St. Gerald’s Hospital, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Johan Doyer represented by company’s Manager for Kaduna, Mr. Abbey Ajayi, said that ‘’Heineken Africa Foundation was established by parent company, Heineken International of the Netherlands, to enhance the quality of health of the people who live in sub-Sahara African communities where Heineken is active by financially supporting relevant health projects and health-related education.

‘’By providing this ultra-modern X-ray machine to St. Gerards Hospital, NB Plc is trying to improve the health care delivery service in the State. This way, we aim to save more lives by elevating the standard of medical care in this great hospital,’’ Ajayi added.

At the commissioning of Kudenda PHC, Ajayi affirmed that, the entire Kudendan community is very dear to the company, being its host community in which they operate without any hindrance, “so we should reciprocate by identifying with the cause of the well-being of our good host community.

‘’It is my believe that this project, coming as we celebrate the centenary of our dear city, will be historic to the health center and would be put into good use for the great people of Kudendan as well as to mankind.

“Going by the important nature of this facility in saving lives, the project which we are commissioning here today are construction of two blocks, renovation of one block and toilet facility, supply of hospital furniture and provision of borehole’’, Ajayi stressed.