– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park
26th July 2018 - Buhari approves Anyanwu as new provost for Alvan Ikoku
26th July 2018 - Air Force arrests 16 suspected bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped cops, others in Zamfara
26th July 2018 - Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG 
26th July 2018 - Army seeks media support in war against Boko Haram
26th July 2018 - South Sudan’s warring leaders agree to share power, again
26th July 2018 - 70% Nigerians lack sanitation facilities – FG
26th July 2018 - Liquid water lake discovered on Mars
26th July 2018 - Pakistan ruling party rejects vote results showing opposition set for victory
26th July 2018 - Clergy unite against Osu caste system in S’ East
Home / National / El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park
Hunkuyi

El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

— 26th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has converted the parcel of land on which a demolished storey building; which belonged to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to children’s park.

The house was demolished last February allegedly as a result of the lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congresss in the state.
Already, work has commenced on the site with the area fenced off and people working in earnest, almost taking the park to completion level.

The building, located along Sambo Road in Ungwar Rimi, was pulled down  by a team from Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency.

READ ALSO Buhari approves Anyanwu as new provost for Alvan Ikoku

The government said a revocation order was issued out of Kaduna Geographic Information Services, KADGIS, but did not say when the notice was given.

But Senator Hunkuyi in an interview with journalists accused the state government of violating a subsisting court order stopping further action on the land.

An official of  the State Urban Planning and  Development Agency ( KASUPDA) said since the certificate of occupancy of the land had been revoked, the agency no longer had any encumbrance on the land.

“You recall that when the property was demolished, the ownership was revoked and the plot was handed over to us, so we are now building a children’s park there”,  the official said

The state government as defendant in the suit had accused the senator of building on land meant for green area, thereby violating the state master plan.

However, Senator Hunkuyi said the governnent’s action was a threat to democracy and the rule of law and should be condemned because, “If it is Hunkuyi today it can be any other person tomorrow”.

The lawmaker promised to challenge government action at the court of appeal.

Hunkuyi is a leader of one of the  two factions in the state that suspended the state governor  from the party.  Before demolition, the building was said to have been used as the governor’s campaign office for his election in 2015  as well as  served as the headquarters of the ruling party in the state.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hunkuyi

El-Rufai converts Hunkuyi’s demolished house to children’s park

— 26th July 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna Kaduna State Government has converted the parcel of land on which a demolished storey building; which belonged to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to children’s park. The house was demolished last February allegedly as a result of the lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congresss in the state. Already, work has commenced on…

  • Anyanwu

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new provost for Alvan Ikoku

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement said the appointment is…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force arrests 16 suspected bandits, rescues 5 kidnapped cops, others in Zamfara

    — 26th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says is personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have arrested 16 suspected armed bandits in its ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI in the state. The 207 Quick Response Group (QRG) also rescued five policemen held hostage, and  three injured villagers at Boko Village in addition to…

  • Ohanaeze

    Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG 

    — 26th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  The Igbo  apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has warned the Federal Government that Ndigbo would not take it kindly should any harm befall the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu .  Ohanaeze stated that Ekweremadu has emerged as the conscience of  a traumatised nation, desperately searching for a leader. He has…

  • ARMY

    Army seeks media support in war against Boko Haram

    — 26th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has appealed for cooperation of the media to counter false information on military operation against the Boko Haram  terrorists in the North East part of the country. Gen. Biu who spoke at an interactive session with journalists, in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share