El-Marino couple's dinner holds in grand style

El-Marino couple’s dinner holds in grand style

7th July 2017

This El-Marino Sports Club’s couples’ dinner held last weekend amid pomp and fanfare. The event, which took place at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by members of the club and their spouses.

Speaking during the event, Team Manager of the club, Otunba Seyi Adefarati said the event was organised to promote healthier relationships between members and their wives.

His words: “Although, El-Marino is widely recognised as a sports club, we are also a social club. While we promote good and vibrant health amongst members through participation in sporting activities, we also deem it important to enhance healthy relationships between our members, their wives and children. That is why we decided to organise this dinner.”

Also speaking, chairman, Board of Trustees of El-Marino Sports Club, Barrister Stephen Ighomuaye, commended all the couples present for taking out time to attend the event, saying that the club stands for healthy relationships not only amongst its members but also between them and their immediate families.

He also commended the executive committee of the club for organising such a befitting dinner for its members.

Speaking on behalf of the wives that attended the event, Mrs. Funlola Igbinidu whose husband, Mr. Charles Igbinidu is the Secretary General of the club, thanked the association for always carrying wives along in all their activities.

“As you can see, we are indeed very elated at this opportunity not just to bond with our spouses but also to interact with other wives. Please continue the good work,” she pointed out.

El-Marino is a Lagos-based sports club that promotes healthy living amongst its members through participation in sporting activities such as football, table tennis, jogging etc.                       

