La Liga have announced the full set of league fixtures for the 2018-19 season.

The first El Clasico of next season will take place at Camp Nou on October 28, while the reverse fixture will commence on March 3 next year.

The opening Madrid derby is scheduled for November 30 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Atletico Madrid hosting their city rivals on February 10.

Barcelona start their title defense at Alaves during the weekend of August 18-19, and close off the season at Eibar on the weekend of May 19.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will host Getafe in the opening weekend and will end their campaign at home against Real Betis.

Atletico will begin their season with a trip to Valencia and will finish against Levante.