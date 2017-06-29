Ekwunife tasks women on self-confidence

Senator Uche Ekwunife has charged women to imbibe the culture of self-confidence and participate in politics despite various challenges bedevilling the female gender in Nigerian political space.

Ekwunife, while addressing women who paid courtesy call on her recent installation as the Anyanwu Nri by the Nri ancient kingdom in Anaocha council area of Anambra State, also called on women to pray fervently for the unity and peace of the country, as well as the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She noted that women, as the rock of every family, should exert themselves and eschew age long sentiments that women are the weaker sex. She added that women who carry children in their womb for nine months should not be described as weak. It has been acknowledged all over the world that women have amazing stamina for service and positive change anywhere they find themselves. Women are synonymous with success.

“I call on you my fellow women to exert yourselves in the politics of Nigeria. The era when women were relegated to the back and sent to the kitchen has long gone; it is time for you to participate fully in the governance of our country and contribute your quota to the development of Nigeria. You should also have full confidence in yourselves and always know that you can always do better.

“You should also pray for Nigeria and for Mr. President’s quick recovery because anybody can be sick and it doesn’t matter the position the person occupies. Bible taught us to pray for our leaders.”

Earlier, the leader of the women, Mrs. Nkem Okonkwo, said they came to pay homage to Ekwunife and added that the Senator, by her new status, has become the first and only person living, to be so honoured. She described the qualities of the senator as “unbeatable” which she said was responsible for her installation as Anyanwu Nri Kingdom, meaning (sunshine of Nri Kingdom). She commended her for being a good example and role model to women in the society.

“This visit is to show solidarity with you as our role model and image of women liberation and emancipation. Your exploits in both corporate and private life, including politics, have shown that you are a woman really made of more and your installation as Anyanwu Nri has also thrown you up as a woman with a difference.