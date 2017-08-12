Ekwunife reacts, faults publication

FG to beef up security in worship centres — Ngige— 12th August 2017
The Federal Government says it will come up with security plans that would guarantee the safety of lives and property in worship centres across the country. Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said this in Amakwa, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo council when he led a delegation to commiserate with the people and government of Anambra…
i dont know where this report emanated from. I didnt write anything about Uche Ekwunife neither did i talk about her sisters anywhere . Maybe some hackers are at work somewhere . The Senator owes me a public apology on this for dragging my name into what doesn’t concern me in any way
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha