Home / Cover / Ekwunife reacts, faults publication

Ekwunife reacts, faults publication

— 12th August 2017
  1. My attention has been drawn to a report by one Aloysius Attah from Onitsha and purportedly published by Sun Newspapers Online on 8th August, 2017 and wish to express my displeasure over such an unfounded and baseless report. You are requested to kindly investigate this publication and retract it immediately as it is as malicious as the reporter and not to be given a second thought. All my sisters are happily married and none of them lives with me. At the moment I am enjoying my vacation with my children and everyone who knows Uche Ekwunife knows that as a practicising Christian, she can NEVER be involved in such a despicable and ungoldly act. Simply because I am a politician and a successful one for that matter, opposition and defeated folks will stop at nothing to tarnish my image but the more they tried, they more my profile rises. God is my strength. Find attached a copy of the publication. Signed: Senator Mrs. Uche Ekwunife
About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Aloysius Attah 12th August 2017 at 5:27 pm
    Reply

    i dont know where this report emanated from. I didnt write anything about Uche Ekwunife neither did i talk about her sisters anywhere . Maybe some hackers are at work somewhere . The Senator owes me a public apology on this for dragging my name into what doesn’t concern me in any way

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

