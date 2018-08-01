– The Sun News
Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra

— 1st August 2018

Anambra State coordinator of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has thanked and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, on his approval for the refund of N37.95 billion to Anambra State Government.

The refund is from the N43 billion owed the state for the repair and rehabilitation of federal government roads and other intervention funds on Federal Government projects in the state.

In a statement issued by Anambra State Publicity Secretary of NCBSG, Dr. Chike Amobi, Senator Ekwunife extolled President Buhari for once again showing his dedication and commitment to the welfare and progress of the Southeast region.

“Mr. President, your approval of this refund of N37.95 billion out of the N43 billion owed the Anambra State by the Federal Government, some of which date back to the administrations of your predecessors in office, is an emphatic proclamation of your total commitment to the well being of all Nigerians, and your love for the South East.”

Senator Ekwunife also commended the President for the rapid infrastructural developments that are ongoing in the South East: the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, the Enugu-Umuahia expressway, the Enugu-Onitsha road and the Second Niger Bridge.

“These and numerous other projects around the South East are indication that Mr President cares for us”.

She encouraged the president to continue with his progressive mindset to ensure that no part of the federation is left undeveloped. She urged him to ignore the vituperative outbursts of the naysayers and assured him that the South East Caucus of the NCBSG and Anambra State in particular, is working hard to ensure that he gets an overwhelming victory in Anambra State by securing “at least 85% of the votes cast in the forthcoming elections”.

Senator Ekwunife also thanked Senators Hope Uzodimma and Andy Ubah for the roles they played in ensuring that the money was released to the state. She also extended her appreciation to Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, and Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for “understanding the yearnings of the people” and working hard to facilitate this wonderful development.

