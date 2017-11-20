The Sun News
Ekwueme's peaceful mediation'll be missed – Buhari

20th November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed.

President Buhari said this in his condolence message to the Government and people of Anambra State, on the passing away of elder statesman and former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died Sunday night, in a London hospital.

Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari also commiserated with the entire Oko Kingdom, the Aguata Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Ekwueme family, over the loss of the family’s patriarch.

He affirmed that Ekwueme’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

The President expressed the believe that Ekwueme worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Alex Ekwueme Foundation, describing him as a man who served his country and humanity.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

