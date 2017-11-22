Ekwueme’s family names 8 condolence  centres 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The family of the late Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has opened condolence books at eight centres for Nigerians to pay their tributes.

Ekwueme died at 85 years last Sunday at The London Clinic.

His younger brother and the traditional ruler of Oko Community in Anambra State, Igwe (Prof) Laz Ekwueme, who disclosed this last night in a statement, said that one of the registers would be opened at the country home of the late octogenarian in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.