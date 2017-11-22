Ekwueme’s family names 8 condolence  centres 

The Sun News
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
The family of the late Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has opened condolence books at eight centres for Nigerians to pay their tributes.
Ekwueme died at 85 years last Sunday at The London Clinic.
His younger brother and the traditional ruler of Oko Community in Anambra State,  Igwe (Prof) Laz Ekwueme, who disclosed this last night in a statement, said that one of the registers would be opened at the country home of the late octogenarian in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.
According to him , the other locations are the Office of the Rector, ​Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State; the Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue Westminster, London; ​the International Conference Centre, Abuja; No. 4 Ikoya Avenue, ​Ikoyi, Lagos;  No. ​11 Ezzikwo Street ​Independence Layout, Enugu; the Vice Chancellor’s Office, ​Ebonyi State University, ​Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; and the ​Vice Chancellor’s Office, ​Paul University ​Awka, Anambra State.
He also gave the online address as; www.forevermissed.com/alexekwueme
[email protected].
The late Dr Ekwueme who celebrated his 85th birthday last month had visited three countries before returning to his Oko home where he attended a couple of traditional ceremonies.
He later returned to his Ezzikwo Independence Layout residence in Enugu, where he collapsed and was rushed to the Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital Enugu from where he was flown out in an air ambulance to London last week.
The family is yet to announce when his body would be brought back to the country for burial.
