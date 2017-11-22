The Sun News
Ekwueme: We'll miss him –Ambode, Obaseki, Atiku, Anenih, others

Senate urges FG to name Fed Poly, Oko, after him

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate has called on the Federal Government to  immortalise former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, by naming the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in his hometown, and other key federal institutions or assets after him.

This was just as the country’s upper legislative chamber  observed  a minute’s silence in his honour and also, resolved to send a delegation to condole with his family, the government and people of Anambra State.

Ekwueme, who was the first elected vice president of the country, in office from 1979 to 1983 died in a London Hospital at 85.

Few weeks ago, he slipped in his Enugu home from where he was rushed to hospital. Thereafter, he lapsed into coma, before he was ferried to London, the United Kingdom, by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed sadness Ekwueme’s death. Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, described the late Ekwueme as a complete gentleman, a thoroughbred scholar, a philanthropist and a politician per excellence, who contributed his quota to serving his country and humanity.

“Dr. Ekwueme was a man of many parts. He was a scholar of repute who had so many academic awards to his name. Not only did he bag degrees in Philosophy, History, Sociology, Law as well as Architecture and City Planning, he was a successful business man to the core and impacted on the lives of his people positively.   

“He was also a detribalised Nigerian who was committed to the course of a united, indivisible and prosperous Nigeria…”

 Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has also commiserated with Ekwueme family. He described the late statesman as a visionary, peace-loving and a creative Nigerian who contributed immensely to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy. “Specifically, his role in the struggle to return Nigeria to civil rule during the military era, under the dictatorial regime of General Sani Abacha is worthy of note,” Obaseki said.

 From Abuja, former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives People’s Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, also described Ekwueme’s death as a great loss to the country, “at this critical phase of its political life.”

In a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja, on Monday, Atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, hailed Ekwueme as a “great man and democrat,” and added that “Nigeria’s recent history of democracy and nation-building would be incomplete without his input.”

Atiku also said “Ekwueme’s democratic credentials were of the highest quality” and that “he was always called upon by political leaders in the country, notably in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to settle disputes and differences and he never for once was found wanting.”

Ekwueme’s former colleague in the PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, bemoaned the “loss of a fine gentleman politician.

“Nigeria has lost a nationalist, a detribalised politician and one who was not given to impropriety in the conduct of government business. Dr. Ekwueme will sorely be missed by a vast majority of Nigerians who had the privilege of his leadership, political association and interactions.  The PDP where both of us played leading roles will remember him for his sterling contribution to its birth and development.”

Ekwueme’s political party, the PDP, has commiserated with his family as well.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday night, the PDP expressed shock over  Ekwueme’s demise.

The opposition party recounted his immense contributions to the development of the country, and noted that it would be difficult for anyone to fill the void his death has created.

“He was a man of many firsts and he served Nigeria and his immediate communities in many capacities.

“He made considerable contributions to their socio-economic advancement especially, in the education of their youths to universities in the Country and abroad through his Education Trust Fund.

“He was the founding chairman of the PDP and mobilised patriotic/eminent Nigerians across the country, under the Group of 34 (G-34), who fearlessly challenged the military junta of late General Sani Abacha.

“Dr. Alex Ekwueme remained in the party till his death. We salute him! He will be greatly remembered for his fatherly role, doggedness, and sacrifices made to birth the Fourth Republic, and to entrench democracy in Nigeria with other great leaders across the country.

“Finally as a party, we believe that the place and role of Dr. Ekwueme will be difficult to fill by anyone.

“Dr Ekwueme lived a life that can only be called a fairy tale! He had an early education, went on to read widely diverse courses and, to the highest level.

“In politics, his past deeds gave him the VP seat. We saw an immensely wealthy man put his resources to good use.

To the President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, Ekwueme was relentless in his pursuit of knowledge while alive.

“Even with his position in life, he went to the Nigeria Law School and sat down with kids of the age of his grand kids. He refused to lower his standards in order to win the 1999 primaries of the PDP.

“He was the epitome of the ideal statesman. The people who refused to give him a helping hand in his moment of severe illness can now shed their crocodile tears.” 

