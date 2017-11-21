The Sun News
Home / National / Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom

Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom

— 21st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the death of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme as a huge loss to the nation and Africa at large.

In a message of commiseration signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom posited that the late Ekwueme was a great Nigerian and one of the country’s illustrious sons who as Vice-President lived an exemplary life style and demonstrated a peaceful disposition.

Governor Ortom who said that Nigerians would remember Dr. Ekwueme for his selfless contributions for the return of democracy to the country after many years of military intervention, expressed optimism that the legacy left behind by the former Vice President will be sustained for the benefit of generations yet to come.

The governor also condoled the Ekwueme family, the entire people of the South East and all Nigerians for the irreparable loss and prayed that God grants the soul of the departed eternal rest.

