Should President Buhari run again? (2)

Condolences to the Ekwueme clan, Oko kingdom, Anambra State, the Igbo race, Nigeria and indeed Africa. The world shall miss His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, GCON, who departed quietly the moment his compatriots got tired of spreading ad hoc rumours. Like Alhaji Shehu Shagari, whom he served as Vice President, the complete human being was a statesman in and out of office, and in death. He deserved the HE title, and carried it well.

Nigeria’s first-ever elected Vice President was an incredibly-excellent Nigerian. He was excellence personified: in learning, in character, in private, in public, in business, in politics, name it. And the man died: a celebratable, not mournable death. He lived long and well, by Nigerian and world life expectancy standards.

His Excellency, Dr. Ekwueme’s ‘don’t dirty’ lifestyle, complete with his peaceable nature, apolitical approach to politics and immaculate life made him a special Nigerian. His place in our hearts is assured forever. We remember his clean language (not once did he abuse even an opponent!) We shall never forget how the gentle lion would storm into the arena angling to lead us, but fly away delightfully like a dove all those times our unconscionable phobia for his monumental race and stunning personality connived with our deep-seated inferiority complex against him.

He had tremendous quality, the 7-star man. Unlike most of our so-called big men flaunting borrowed Ph.D’s all over the place, His Excellency Alex Ekwueme’s wasn’t procured through the back door. From afar afield as the University of Strathclyde, he returned after studying to show himself approved in architecture. He was a reading -not a ‘dashed’- Doctor of Philosophy!

Among the earliest Nigerians to win Fulbright scholarship, the Ide of Oko kingdom also attended the University of Washington where he acquired a bachelor’s in architecture and city planning, and later a master’s in urban planning. He similarly obtained degrees in sociology, history, philosophy and law from the University of London. A frontbencher in the class of the world’s most educated, he capped up all of that -or the way I love to put it- he legalised his untold educational acquisitions with a BL (honours) degree from Nigerian Law School. Such intimidating profile!

That’s why, scared stiff, they never allowed him to be our President. Yet, the human powerhouse was harmless. His Excellency, Dr. Ekwueme, was Nigeria’s finest mentor and example. He lived it.

I comb everywhere to see if he ever snapped and in the process uttered one horrible word in reaction to all the maltreatment, ingratitude and injustice meted out to him by PDP; and to his people of the South-East, by Nigeria. Biko (Igbo for please), His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme was a fantastically sportsmanly Grade One personality. I loved him. I still do and forever shall!

However, I am with former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori. It’s all crocodile tears, our nationwide cornucopia of posthumous, sweet nothings-laden condolences. We should be ashamed that we wasted a golden leadership opportunity the many times we passed him over. That’s the reason I cannot agree with Deputy Governor Eze Madumere of Imo State.

We don’t need Nigeria to immortalise that iconic, unNigerian Nigerian, because, while he lived he immortalised himself by his selfless and clean life. We, who truly treasure his style and contribution, only need to re-engineer our mentality and lead a campaign for society to start appreciating people when alive. Appreciate and deploy me effectively now. Don’t wait until death. Otherwise, like the child who was comfortable to storm the world via Uga eleven miles east of Oko in Orumba North on October 21, 1932, groomed at St. John’s Anglican Central School, Ekwulobia and King’s College, Lagos, but more comfortable on November 19, 2017, to slip out into eternity via London, the goodness that you pooh-poohed would haunt you to no end. His Excellency, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, GCON lives on. God bless Nigeria!

Should President Buhari run again? (2)

Continued from last Monday

Augustine, Mkpong, Uyo: Yes. He’s a good president.

Ejiofor Modestus, Kaduna: No. We need a true democratic leader.

Donovan Okon, Uyo: No. He’s a destabilising factor.

Nsikan Albert Sunday, Utu-Abak: Yes. He needs four more years to stabilise the country.

Ikemesit Nathaniel, Bauchi: No, except he wants to run to Daura. Governance isn’t his calling.

Edward Green, Idu-Uruan: No. European nations teach us to go young.

Joseph Atainyang, Uyo: No. He has good intention but lacks the nerves for the change we need.

Princess Hilda Archibong, Mbiatok-Itam: No. Let’s face reality. I’m tired of all this kony-kony.

Steve Isikong, Lagos: No. We need fresh blood.

Gabriel Ubonabasi Archibong, Uyo: Yes. He’s doing well. He has restored lost glory. My 2019 vote is for him.

Edem Hogan, Abuja: No. Nigeria is too complex for him. He would suffer a shameful defeat!

Christian Udoh, Port Harcourt: No. He’s not the leader Nigeria needs, going forward.

Victor John, Calabar: No. He has failed to deliver on his 2015 promises. He should quit, quietly.

Ndifreke Edet, Uyo: No. He lacks contemporary leadership ideologies.

Nkereuwem Emah, Uyo: No. 2019 would only distract him from consolidating on his anti-corruption crusade.

Benard Abah, Okpoga-Benue: No. Nothing has improved under him.

Raymond Etim Nelson, Lagos: No. Nigeria needs a pragmatic and detribalised leader who sees into the future.

Ini-Ubong Udosen, Ikeja-Lagos: No. I have too many reasons that your space can’t accommodate.

Blessing Peter, Abak: No, he has not succeeded economically, plus his health issues.

Feed forward: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar isn’t a political rolling stone, is he?

