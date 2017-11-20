Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former President Shehu Shagari has commiserated with Nigerians on the death of his vice, Alex Ekwueme, who passed on Sunday.

In a one paragraph condolence he personally signed, former President Shagari wrote, “It is with a deep sense of loss that I heard about the demise of my brother and former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, on behalf of myself, I sincerely commiserate with Nigerians on his death. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ‎described the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, as a true statesman whose selfless and meritorious service to God, country and humanity was felt by all.

In a message of condolence issued in Sokoto by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal said Ekwueme was a distinguished legal luminary, exemplary politician and a great community leader.

“For us in Sokoto, Dr. Ekwueme’s death comes with extra pain because he was Vice President to one of our distinguished sons, Turakin Sokoto, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

“The deceased proved himself an able lieutenant who together with other members of their team, gave their best for the unity, progress and stability of the Nigerian federation in the Second Republic and beyond,” Tambuwal added.