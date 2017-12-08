The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Ekwueme: Philosopher and king
8th December 2017 - Open letter to PDP convention delegates
8th December 2017 - Condition of North East IDP camps pathetic, says northern monarchs
8th December 2017 - Kebbi: FG to sanction gold mine operator
8th December 2017 - Lessons AY taught me –Ushbebe, comedian
8th December 2017 - Superstory brings back Itohan for Yuletide
8th December 2017 - I wept for joy when Wizkid won MOBO Award –Seth
8th December 2017 - Lessons AY taught me –Ushbebe, comedian
8th December 2017 - Real Estate: Stanbic IBTC, others list path to long-term development
8th December 2017 - NIA moves to bring about affordable housing
Home / Features / Ekwueme: Philosopher and king

Ekwueme: Philosopher and king

— 8th December 2017

By Chido Nwangwu

“To honour him whom we have made is far from honouring him that hath made us.” It was Michel de Montaigne, the 16th Century French philosopher and writer who wrote those magnificent words. I think and know Dr. Alex Ekwueme as one of those who hath made us.

Those were my first response and words of acceptance of the request to me that I serve as keynote speaker at the August 24, 2012, international event celebrating 80 years of a great, impactful and purposeful life.

Ide Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, born October 21, 1932, is both philosopher and king; visionary and practician; philanthropist and resourceful role model for millions.

It remains a great privilege for me to appreciate Dr. Ekwueme — respectfully, to his face and esteemed presence.

It is a continuation of my trans-generational commitment to appreciate and honour outstanding leaders and persons who continue to make a difference and inspire our commitments.

What do I say when the man is old enough to be my father?

What do I say to a gentle giant whose signature humble personality and mild speaking style stand in contradistinction to the towering strings of Olympian, concrete achievements.

Yes, I do know that Dr. Ekwueme, recipient of Nigeria’s high national award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), lived a quintessential embodiment of public service and living example of an individual — working in cooperation with his wife Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, engaged in strategic generosity for almost 45 years!!

He established the first indigenous architectural firm in Nigeria, Ekwueme Associates, Architects and Town Planners, and improved the face of Nigeria.

In the arena of politics, he will forever be remembered as the man who formally led, through his democratic election in 1979 as Vice President of Nigeria, the most comprehensive reintegration of the Igbo into the geo-political and socio-economic pillars of power in the country.

Set aside other fanciful claims of that period. I do know that VP Ekwueme used his appointment of Mark Okoye as Nigeria’s Minister for the Abuja Federal Capital (with the city then under construction) to empower thousands of the Igbo and other easterners who, today, have become key economic factors in Abuja. Remarkably, Ekwueme does not cite or brag about this critical role. He will not talk about it but I will.

Again, he is one of those who made us.

Ekwueme’s philanthropy, relatively and in terms of community impact, compares to the Carnegies, the Mellons, the Gates, Mohameds, Bank-Anthonys, the Buffets, Annenbergs, Mosingers, Ilodibes and many other cheerful givers. Moreso, for me to capture the modest totality of Ide Alex Ekwueme’s meaningful life will require a special book.

Dr. Ekwueme was, by no means perfect; he also had issues where some disagreed strongly with him.

Permit me to note that our Igbo and Yoruba nativist refuseniks and hardliners dismissed Ekwueme and others such as my mentor the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo who worked politically with the Sokoto caliphate, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the Kaduna ‘mafia’ and the northern Nigeria conservative leadership as “sell-outs.” Such arguments still feed some quarters as they did in 1979 through the 1980s.

As a matter of fact, in the early 1980s, while I was a very young staff of the Electronic News Gathering unit of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Channel 6, Aba, I joined in covering VP Ekwueme and President Shehu Shagari’s news events in our broadcast area, which included the old Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Let me note that Nigeria’s incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari toppled the democratically elected presidency of Shehu Shagari and VP Ekwueme on December 31, 1983, when Buhari was an Army General; Buhari kept Ekwueme in jail and held Shagari in cordial house arrest.

Ide Alex Ekwueme values education; got the best, and gave hundreds of scholarships. His own primary school started at St. John’s Anglican Central School, at Ekwulobia, a few miles from his hometown of Oko; attended the prestigious King’s College, Lagos; showed such excellence that he was given the U.S. Fulbright Scholarship; 1955, admitted to the University of Washington, where he bagged a bachelor’s degree in architecture and city planning; a master’s degree in urban planning; from the University of London, he excelled with degrees in sociology, history, philosophy and law; from the University of Strathclyde, his Ph.D. in architecture. A well-rounded intellectual, he continued to earn the Bachelor of Law degree from the Nigerian Law School in Lagos.

At his 80th birthday, I said during my keynote presentation that: “Dr. Alex Ekwueme, you have planted human seeds through large-scale scholarships and empowerment of Oko persons and other communities; many will thank you; maybe a few will scorn you with their violent ingratitude that the sun and moon you showed them were not bright enough. No matter what, Ide, your name and legacies are greater.”

As a chronicler of history, ancient and modern, of current affairs and the business of power for the past 35 years of the Igbo nation, of Nigeria, of Africans and Americans, I can state without any concerns of contradiction that Dr. Alex Ekwueme is among the top 50 greatest Africans of the 20th century!

Finally, I offer you the gift of the wise words of my Aro elders: Ide, may your lineage endure!!

•Dr. Nwangwu, founder and publisher of USAfrica Multimedia Networks, wrote from Houston, Texas, USA.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Condition of North East IDP camps pathetic, says northern monarchs

— 8th December 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC)  have described the condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in different locations in northeast states as pathetic and uninhabitable. The monarchs were disappointed that in spite of billions of naira that was budgeted by the State and Federal Governments, for the welfare of the…

  • Kebbi: FG to sanction gold mine operator

    — 8th December 2017

    • New Birnin-Kebbi varsity VC resumes From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Federal Government has promised to investigate a gold miner licence operator, ISS-Hass Ltd, operating in Geri Awwal village, in Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi State for alleged neglected agreement with the host community. Daily Sun gathered that the firm, a Chinese mining company, has…

  • Real Estate: Stanbic IBTC, others list path to long-term development

    — 8th December 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and other players in Nigeria’s real estate industry are pushing for a long-term strategy for the sector to attract domestic and foreign institutional investments to establish sustainable foundation for the commercial real estate sector to support the nation’s economic growth, development and diversification efforts. At a two-day West…

  • NIA moves to bring about affordable housing

    — 8th December 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), has said that responding to challenges, providing adequate and affordable housing to Nigerians will take its front seat in the next fiscal year. Brainstorming on the housing challenges at its 57th Annual General Assembly & Conference (tagged BGM 2017) held in Abuja, NIA argued that…

  • How govt can provide emergency shelter for Nigeria’s IDPs 

    — 8th December 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) can be found all over the world and they are handled in different ways by the countries when domiciled. Nigeria does not have refugee camps but countries where there are refugees employ the same method of handling them as those used in handling…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share