The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark
20th November 2017 - Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters
20th November 2017 - World Cup: Failure to qualify will dampen morale of Italian players — Omokaro
20th November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s long night
20th November 2017 - Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media
20th November 2017 - Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians
20th November 2017 - Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen
20th November 2017 - Lagos unveils new Lay-By at Ketu
20th November 2017 - Northern ethnic groups demand open grazing ban
20th November 2017 - IPOB: Abaribe demands N10m compensation from Army
Home / National / Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark

Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark

— 20th November 2017

A former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has described the late Second Republic Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a quintessential leader and  hero of democracy in Nigeria.

Mark expressed the view in a statement, issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Paul Mumeh, in Abuja on Monday.

Mark said that the late elder statesman was outstanding in character and leadership and described him as a foremost leader of modern Nigeria.

He said beside Ekwueme’s success in politics, he was among the leading indigenous architects, who designed the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abuja.

Mark recalled Ekwueme’s  relentless struggle for the enthronement of democracy  in Nigeria when he led the G34 that metamorphosed into Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that formed the government in 1999.

He stressed that Ekwueme  propounded the segmentation of Nigeria into six geo-political zones during the 1994, 1995 National Constitutional Conference convoked by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

“Interestingly, the six geo political zonal  structure ( North West, North East, South East, South West, North Central and South South ) have remained the a road map for power sharing arrangement in Nigeria today.

“Nigeria and indeed Africa have lost a visionary leader, a forefront politician who brought intellectualism into governance.

“His quest for excellence, due process and rule of law  in Nigeria will remain a reference point in politics and leadership in many years to come.

“No doubt, history will be kind to Ekwueme for his immeasurable contributions to the political, socio and economic development of Nigeria,’’ Mark said.

He urged the Federal Government to immortalise Ekwueme  for his selfless contributions to the nation.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekwueme hero of democracy – David Mark

— 20th November 2017

A former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, has described the late Second Republic Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as a quintessential leader and  hero of democracy in Nigeria. Mark expressed the view in a statement, issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Paul Mumeh, in Abuja on Monday. Mark said that the late elder statesman…

  • Electoral Commission urged to provide easy-access polling units for disabled voters

    — 20th November 2017

    The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review location of polling units for easy access by persons with disabilities in future elections. The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele made the call in Awka on Monday while addressing newsmen on the group’s post-election findings of Nov….

  • Stop giving prominence to disruptive issues, varsity Don charges media

    — 20th November 2017

    A former Dean at the School of Communication, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lai Osho has urged media organisations in the country to desist from giving voice to disruptive issues and instead use their platforms to help citizens build consensus. He gave the advice at a three-day retreat organised by the Lagos State Government for…

  • Ekwueme: Shagari, Tambuwal commiserate with Nigerians

    — 20th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Former President Shehu Shagari has commiserated with Nigerians on the death of his vice, Alex Ekwueme, who passed on Sunday. In a one paragraph condolence he personally signed, former President Shagari wrote, “It is with a deep sense of loss that I heard about the demise of my brother and former…

  • Imo community raises the alarm over alleged invasion by herdsmen

    — 20th November 2017

    From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI The people of Amala communities in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State who are majorly farmers, have raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen. They are calling on the state government to quickly intervene to avert a bloody clash between herdsmen and the people…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share