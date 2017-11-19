The Sun News
Ekweremadu to speak at Mediators’ conference

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) has named Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu as keynote speaker at its Annual General Meeting and conference in Abuja.
A statement by the 1st Vice President of the Institute,  Mrs. Margaret Nwagbo, said Senator Ekweremadu would be speaking on “Myth and Reality of Agitations: The Place of Consensus-Building.”
It added that “over 1,200 participants would be inducted by the Institute this year as Associate, full members and Fellows.
According to the statement, the AGM which will take place from November 27 and 28 would be preceded by the annual ADR  Conference where some distinguished Nigerians would be inducted as honorary fellows of the ICMC.
The statement read in part: “Scholars in the field of Peace and Conflict Studies shall be delivering Papers on different topics related to the Theme of the Conference
“Some of the Resource Persons are:Prof. Isaac Olawale Albert, Prof. Agbo Madaki, Prof. Oshita O. Oshita, Prof. Patricia Donli, Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Louis Brown Ogbeifun, Dr Chukwuemeka B. Eze and Ms. Onyinye Onwuka.
“The Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) is the professional body of Practitioners in Nigeria. It trains prospective candidates and encourages organizations and institutions to adopt Mediation as primary mechanism for addressing disputes and other challenges. We organize both local and international training programmes.
“Mediation skills are life-skills for building and sustaining relationships and for assisting disputing parties in an assured, confident and professional manner. Individuals with the skills can also deploy same in strengthening their own relationships, businesses, helping to build better families and by extension, better societies.”
