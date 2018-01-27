The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Ekweremadu opens can of worms, indicts Buhari, APC

Ekweremadu opens can of worms, indicts Buhari, APC

— 27th January 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, at the weekend, descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government aand the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of going after key opposition figures, shortly after it took over powers in 2015.

He also indicted the Government of going after judicial officers, especially judges. He revealed how their houses were raided at night by security agents on the orders of the Federal Government.

Ekweremadu spoke at a lecture entitled “African Politics: The Dynamics and Lesson”, which he delivered at the House of Commons, Parliament of the United Kingdom (UK).

He explained how the Supreme Court saved Nigeria and its democracy, when it held that the decision of a party in it’s national convention is final and binding.

“Lately, the Supreme Court of Nigeria saved democracy in the country in its judgment on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, crisis when it held that the decision of a party in its national convention is final and binding.

“Also, after the PDP lost election in Nigeria in 2015, the APC-led government ran riot and began to indict, arrest, investigate, and detain its opponents and individual enemies. The judiciary was its major roadblock,” Ekweremadu said.

He warned that democracy will be highly imperiled and transmute to civilian dictatorship without respect for key institutions of democracy by African leaders.

He decried the widespread coercion of the press, civil society, the judiciary, and parliaments by some African leaders, whom he said had no regard for their oaths of office and constitutional limits of their powers.

The former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), regretted that “outside Nigeria, South Africa, and a few others, most African parliaments are largely caged and often reduced to rubber stamps and appendages of the executive.”

He cited the case of Cameroon where the constitution had been severally amended to keep 84 years old President Paul Biya in power since November 1982 and Uganda where the parliament recently voted to remove the constitutional age limit to elongate the tenure of 73 years old President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in office for about 30 years.

He, however, commended the judiciary for critical interventions to save democracy in Nigeria’s intra-party dispute as well as the Gambian, Kenyan and Liberian presidential elections.

“The Judiciary is not only the last hope of the common man in Africa, but also the prized hope of democracy, rule of law, human rights, equity, and justice. Take away an independent judiciary and what you have left is crude dictatorship.

“In response to its frustration, the houses of judges were embarrassingly raided at midnight and judicial officers humiliated by security agencies working for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Such executive lawlessness must be condemned in strongest terms and must not be allowed to find a sanctuary in African politics,” Ekweremadu added.

Ekweremadu also deplored the harassment of social media users, online bloggers and publishers in parts of Africa, such as Nigeria, noting also that efforts to enact an Act to regulate Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) was unhealthy for democracy.

He said: “It is even quite hypocritical that former opposition leaders and parties rise to power, but only to turn round, determined to break and burn the very ladder with which they climbed unto power.”

Ekweremadu identified nepotism and the refusal of many presidents to abide by their oaths of office to uphold the provisions of the constitution, do justice to all manner of people, and not allow private interest to influence official decision as a present threat to democracy in the continent.

“Contrary to the oaths, what we see is blatant nepotism, cronyism, and tribalism. The ethnic groups of the heads of state are mostly favoured in appointments, opportunities, and provision of infrastructure.

“In Nigeria, Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution tries to guarantee equity and justice for all given the nation’s vastness, plurality, and history vide the federal character principle, but no Igbo man or woman is considered fit by the present administration in Nigeria to head any of the security agencies, including paramilitary agencies even though the Igbo people remain one of the three major tribes in Nigeria.

“This has given rise to the feelings of alienation and agitations as championed by several pro-Biafra groups,” he added.

He also cited the emasculation of the English-speaking part of Cameroon under President Biya and the alleged favouratism towards the Zulus by President Jacob Zuma in South Africa, urging African leaders to be all embracing.

2 Comments

  1. Kabiyeze 27th January 2018 at 2:07 pm
    Reply

    Why exclude Nigeria from African countries whose parliament have been caged by their presidents. If our own is not among them, why is our parliament afraid of doing the right thing when president is found to be violating the code of conduct, breaking the constitution, the Oath of office and innumerable offences. Why has the Parliament never invited the president for questioning but aid him in continuing with his excesses. They continue to confirm his nepotic appointments of his Fulani brothers and continue to exclude the South East and South South regions. The American Parliament invited and questioned president Clinton on Lewinsky affair and nearly impeached him which if it were in Nigeria the Lady would have been arrested and detained by DSS without the Parliament even commenting on it. If the president is breaching the Constitution and Oath of office, the parliament should start doing the right thing which they were empowered to do without fear. If the executive should be parading the principal officers of the Parliament and judiciary in the Court and Code of Conduct Tribunal without fear, it simply means that the Parliament and judiciary in Nigeria is are also caged as in the other African countries.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 27th January 2018 at 5:58 pm
    Reply

    Is Ekweremadu an informant? It is the Sword- it is not about complaints, empty noise making. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased in this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Either he Ekweremadu get to his Sword for the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics or for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AU Summit: Buhari, African leaders, talk peace and security

— 27th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders join members of the Peace and Security Council (PSC), a standing organ of the Africa Union (AU) for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts, to discuss peace and security on the continent. The meeting came ahead of Sunday’s opening of the 30th African Union…

  • Plateau: Fresh herdsmen attacks leave three dead, houses burnt

    — 27th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Three persons were reportedly killed and several others injured Friday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen who attack Hukke village, in Maingo District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state. Sunday Sun gathered that the attacked also left 10 houses burnt with foodstuff and valuable items worth millions of naira. Eyewitness informed…

  • Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open

    — 27th January 2018

    Associated Press Caroline Wozniacki has captured her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, rebounding in the third set to beat Simona Halep 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. Halep was broken in her opening service game of the third set to go down 2-0, just as she was in the first set. This time, however,…

  • Police rescue 2 kidnapped South African miners in Kaduna

    — 27th January 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued the two White South African men, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith, who were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village in Kaduna state last Thursday. Pearce and Smith were rescued around the Birnin Gwari Forrest,…

  • Defense Minister, a disgrace to democracy – APC

    — 27th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali is a disgrace to democracy for telling Nigerians and other members of the public that the attack on two communities in Benue that led to the death of over 70 innocent people and…

