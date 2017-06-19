The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Ekweremadu: New constitution ready soon
19th June 2017 - Withdraw Igbo quit notice, Southern leaders tell Arewa youths
19th June 2017 - Two nabbed for stealing N1.2m heavy duty batteries in Ogun
19th June 2017 - Ex-NSA, Dasuki held over missing $1.2bn – FG
19th June 2017 - Deizani’s bribe: Lawmaker remanded in prison over failure of ex-minister to appear in court
19th June 2017 - Why I left my enclave at Jakande Estate – Evans
19th June 2017 - Communal crisis claims 2 in Nasarawa
19th June 2017 - Court remands husband, wife, 2 others in prison over fraud
19th June 2017 - N4.7bn debt: AMCON takes over properties in 2 states, UK
19th June 2017 - Police recover sold 3-year-old girl, arrest 5 women for child trafficking
Home / Cover / National / Ekweremadu: New constitution ready soon

Ekweremadu: New constitution ready soon

— 19th June 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja

DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said Ni- geria will soon have a revised Constitution as the ongoing amendment will soon be over.
Ekweremadu also promised that a new constitution, ready to be signed into law, would soon be presented to the President.

The lawmaker said this when the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) visited him, at the weekend, on the ongoing constitution amendment.

He said the National Assembly is still holding consul- tations with some critical stakeholders, to ensure smooth sail of the amendment and an outcome that will be in tune with the aspirations of Nigerians.

“For instance, we have gone to the Judiciary. We have gone to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders, asking them to express their views. We got a lot of responses. So, we are going ahead, and your visit will help to shape the final document we will present to the Senate.”

Ekweremadu, who is chairman of the Senate Commit- tee on Constitution Review, said current consultations would culminate in a joint retreat, in a few weeks, to en- able members of the Senate and House committees reach consensus on issues slated for amendment.

He said representatives of Houses of Assembly would be part of the retreat, “to arm them with firsthand knowl- edge of proposed amendments, ahead of transmission of the alteration bills to them for approval.”

He also explained that the current exercise drew sub- stantially from the failed Fourth Alteration Bill, and that proposed amendments would be drafted into several al- teration bills, to avoid a situation where rejection of one amendment could lead to the death of the entire amend- ments.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu has blamed withdrawal of government subventions for political parties on abuse.

“We had to amend the constitution, to remove that; the reason being that it was thoroughly abused by some people. They register a political party and wait for elec- tion. Government gives them subvention, then, they put it in their pockets and make no efforts to win. To them, po- litical parties were platforms for making cool money from government.” Rather than wait for government’s funding, he urged political parties to agitate for the introduction of proportional representation, to widen political representa- tion in the Legislature, which would, in turn, help smaller political parties to thrive.

Earlier in his address, IPAC National Chairman, Mo- hammed Nalado, said they are making efforts, with the support of international agencies, among others, to fa- cilitate electoral reforms that would guarantee free, fair, credible and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekweremadu: New constitution ready soon

— 19th June 2017

From Fred Itua, Abuja DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said Ni- geria will soon have a revised Constitution as the ongoing amendment will soon be over. Ekweremadu also promised that a new constitution, ready to be signed into law, would soon be presented to the President. The lawmaker said this when the Inter-Party Advisory…

Share

  • Withdraw Igbo quit notice, Southern leaders tell Arewa youths

    — 19th June 2017

    By Tunde Thomas and Magnus Eze, Abuja Southern leaders, comprising South East, South West and South South , rose from a meeting, in Lagos, yesterday, and called on Arewa youths to, immediately, withdraw a quit notice issued Igbo resident in the North by October 1, 2017. The leaders described the quit notice as an affront,…

    Share

  • Two nabbed for stealing N1.2m heavy duty batteries in Ogun

    — 19th June 2017

    From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two suspected burglars have been arrested by police in Ogun State for breaking into a mast site belonging to Etisalat, located in Isara Remo, and stealing eight heavy duty batteries valued about N1.2 million. According to a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Abimbola…

    Share

  • Ex-NSA, Dasuki held over missing $1.2bn – FG

    — 19th June 2017

    From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Federal  government yesterday explained why former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki and Ibrahim  El- Zakzaky are still being held in detention despite various court orders for their release on bail. Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed  said Dasuki had refused to account for ‘‘$1.2 billion transactions he made…

    Share

  • Deizani’s bribe: Lawmaker remanded in prison over failure of ex-minister to appear in court

    — 19th June 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi A lawmaker, Aliyu Ahman Pategi, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly was on Friday remanded in prison by the Lagos State Magistrate Court, Igbosere. The lawmaker was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his failure to produce a former…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share