The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 
12th April 2018 - President’s declaration, hope for Igbo presidency –Nwosu
12th April 2018 - Stop hiding loot abroad, Buhari warns Nigerians
12th April 2018 - Ekweremadu, Wike, Fayose marked for frame-up –PDP
12th April 2018 - Average fuel price in March, N163 per litre –NBS
12th April 2018 - Give us Kanu’s corpse, family tells FG
11th April 2018 - Libya returnees stipends: Oba of Benin redeems pledge
11th April 2018 - Ten killed in Benue communities, police recover 4 bodies, beef up security
11th April 2018 - African Drum Festival’ll continue after my tenure, says Amosun
11th April 2018 - Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker
Home / Politics / Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 

Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 

— 12th April 2018

Special Adviser on Media to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, has thrown more light on the legal tussle between his boss and the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property.

Anichukwu explained that the legal fireworks is not primarily about ownership of properties, most of which he said, were fictitious but that the senator is, instead, challenging impunity, smear campaign, and an unfolding agenda informed by the politics of 2019 elections.

The media aide said it is against natural justice for lawyers of the All Progressives Congress extraction to constitute themselves into a panel to try members of the opposition, relying on Decree 3 of 1984, now known as the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

He noted that not only is the law already overtaken by the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, 2004, but that the panel was also not Gazetted in any publication in the Federal Government of Nigeria Gazette or inaugurated by the president.

 “So, considering the senator’s ordeals, since his re-emergence in 2015, and with 2019 elections fast-approaching, no one needs any soothsayer to know that the federal is up to something more sinister and diabolical, of which the asset forfeiture lawsuit is a launchpad.

“As earlier clarified by the senator, the list contains so many fictitious and repeated properties generated by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike, who, in his capacity as the chief judge of the state in 2016, colluded with his lawyer, Barrister Tagbo Ike, and some politicians, to steal and doctor Ekweremadu’s will.

“They, then, churned out petitions to many government agencies. Should proper investigation devoid of bias and witch-hunt not require that Ekweremadu be invited to respond to the petition, assuming the panel had the constitutional powers to dabble into matters relating to assets declaration?  Rather, the panel approached the court by way of Motion Ex-parte, which would allow it obtain an interim forfeiture order against the distinguished senator, without hearing him, just to achieve a maximum smear effect. It is said  that the petition was authored by a former chief judge, who was sacked by the NJC for corruption and abuse of office.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekweremadu fighting impunity, not for fictitious assests –Aide 

— 12th April 2018

Special Adviser on Media to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, has thrown more light on the legal tussle between his boss and the Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property. Anichukwu explained that the legal fireworks is not primarily about ownership of properties, most of which he said, were fictitious but…

  • PRESIDENCY Igbo

    President’s declaration, hope for Igbo presidency –Nwosu

    — 12th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri; Okwe Obi, Abuja  All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant and Chief of Staff to Imo State governor, Uche Nwosu, has described Pesident Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term in 2019 as a good sign and hope for an Igbo presidency. Nwosu told newsmen, yesterday, that “with the emergence of…

  • BUHARI

    Stop hiding loot abroad, Buhari warns Nigerians

    — 12th April 2018

    •Extends VAIDS deadline to June 30 Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to stop hiding monies meant to develop the country in foreign countries, in a bid to avoid paying tax. “Hiding monies overseas, evading taxes by manipulation and other unwholesome practices, have never developed a country and for Nigeria to attain…

  • PDP

    Ekweremadu, Wike, Fayose marked for frame-up –PDP

    — 12th April 2018

    • Accuses FG of raising committee to prosecute party bigwigs Romanus Ugwu; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the Federal Government to frame up and humiliate Deputy Senate President,  Ike Ekweremadu, governors Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose of Rivers and Ekiti states respectively as well…

  • NBS

    Average fuel price in March, N163 per litre –NBS

    — 12th April 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price paid by consumer for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in the month of March, dropped to N163 from N173 recorded in February. The drop represented an increase of 9.4 percent year-on-year, it said. According to the report, the average price increased by 5.3…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share