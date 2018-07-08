Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) was at the weekend inaugurated in the Maltese capital, Valetta, to promote cooperation and exchange of ideas and experiences on many national and international issues facing international peace.

The first procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the Maltese Parliament, witnessed the emergence of Taulant Balla of the Parliament of Albania as the pioneer President, while the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was elected the Chairman of the Committee on Legal and Legislative Matters.

Addressing the inaugural session, the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), the parent body of IPTP, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, described the Parliament as a unique approach to promoting global peace.