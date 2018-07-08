The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace
8th July 2018 - Managing crises: The Lagos example
8th July 2018 - Why Nyesom Wike captures the imagination
8th July 2018 - Why local governments need to hold business summits
8th July 2018 - Need to protect Kaduna Polytechnic female students from robbers
8th July 2018 - A word on ranches for killer herdsmen
8th July 2018 - Why many married people are lonely
8th July 2018 - “No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”
8th July 2018 - Preparing breakfast for Catholic bishops, great blessing – Ope Tejuoso
8th July 2018 - Home remedies for eye bags
Home / National / Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace
PARLIAMENT FOR PEACE - EKWEREMADU

Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace

— 8th July 2018

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) was at the weekend inaugurated in the Maltese capital, Valetta, to promote cooperation and exchange of ideas and experiences on many national and international issues facing international peace.

The first procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the Maltese Parliament, witnessed the emergence of Taulant Balla of the Parliament of Albania as the pioneer President, while the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was elected the Chairman of the Committee on Legal and Legislative Matters.

Addressing the inaugural session, the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), the parent body of IPTP, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, described the Parliament as a unique approach to promoting global peace.

He stressed that in a world faced by terrorism, extremism, violence, religious, ethnic, sectarian and racial strife, the role of parliamentarians was no longer limited to delivering the voice of their constituencies on a national level only, but also at the international level to promote tolerance and peace.

On his part, Ekweremadu described the specialised parliament as “an ingenious approach to the search for a new global order of tolerance and peace”.

The event, which enjoyed the presence of 54 heads and representatives of national and regional parliaments from around the world, established five Executive Committees on Legal and Legislative Affairs, International Relations, Youth and Women, Peace Instilling and Sustainable Development.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PARLIAMENT FOR PEACE - EKWEREMADU

Ekweremadu elected panel chair at Int’l Parliament for Peace

— 8th July 2018

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) was at the weekend inaugurated in the Maltese capital, Valetta, to promote cooperation and exchange of ideas and experiences on many national and international issues facing international peace. The first procedural session of the parliament, which took place at the Maltese Parliament, witnessed the emergence of Taulant…

  • MAKARFI

    2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

    — 8th July 2018

    Says APC’s misrule has made the campaign work of PDP easier Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election…

  • FASHOLA

    My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola

    — 8th July 2018

    [Continued from last week]   But your critics still point at your earlier comment that any serious government should be able to fix power in six months? I did not say so. I challenge anybody who said I said so to bring the tape. I have the tape, I remember what I said, and I…

  • BUBA GALADIMA

    Buba Galadima: The courage to say no

    — 8th July 2018

    Chidi Obineche He is said to be dauntless. He is believed widely to work with candour and abnegation. Buba Galadima, a long time friend and crony of President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday kissed bye to the spell of political wilderness in a chasm that has seized the political space and imagination. He embraced the rollicking…

  • Kenneth OFORDILE

    Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile

    — 8th July 2018

    Aloy Madu, Enugu Chief Kenneth Ofordile is the National President of Enugu Progressive Social Club of Nigeria, one of the most prominent and active social clubs in the South East. Ofordile, a business tycoon and celebrated philanthropist who has impacted his club with his vision and mission of charity to the less privileged in society…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share