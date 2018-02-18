The Sun News
Ekweremadu commends Ugwuanyi over sustained peace in Enugu

— 18th February 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

THE Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a peace-loving governor that all stakeholders should support to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

Ekweremadu made this remark at Ude council headquarters home of former Governor Sullivan Chime during an empowerment scheme organised by the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi, for the constituents.

He pointed out that Enugu State had not had it so good, stressing that from 1999 till 2015 every administration that came had always started crisis a year to the general election.

His words: “Since 1999 till this regime, we always had factions, the Abuja camp and Enugu camp of politicians but Ugwuanyi is a peace-loving governor and this has changed”.

He urged the people of Udi to join the state government in the effort to transform the state, stressing that the “philosophy in Enugu State is that if you work with us, you will eat with us during the harvest time.” He promised that the members of the National Assembly from the statewould continue to support the administration of Ugwuanyi to transform the state.

While commending Hon. Amadi for his quality representation at the National Assembly, Ekweremadu said that the lawmaker “is a product of the same school of quality.”

Governor Ugwuanyi in his remark charged the people of Udi and Ezeagu to seize the opportunity of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register.

He urged the people to pray for him, stressing that to sustain the prevailing peace in the state, “I need your prayers”.

Earlier in his speech, Hon. Amadi said the essence of the empowerment scheme as a representative of the people was to ensure that his people develop skills that would help their sense of livelihood, their sense of economic development and entrepreneurship.

Amadi said over 600 people were trained in various strata of skill development which he said included development in commercial agriculture, metal fabrication and deep sea wielding for both

graduates and non-graduates.

About author

Uche Atuma

