Ekweremadu appointed honorary mayor

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was at the weekend appointed an Honorary Mayor-President, City of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America.

The honour was conferred on him when he paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Mayor-President on the sideline of his maiden lecture as a Professor and Senior Mentoring Scholar, e-Governance and Strategic Government Studies, Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Social Sciences, Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Writing on his Facebook page, @IamEkweremadu, he said: “I paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge. I was warmly received and I had a heart-to-heart discussion with Veneeth Iyengar on governance, economy, among others. The Mayor, Sharon Broome, also graciously appointed me an Honorary Mayor-President of the City of Baton Rouge.”

Ekweremadu thanked the Mayor for giving Africans and Nigerians in particular the opportunity to excel in the city. He reiterated his commitment to building the necessary local and international partnerships to make the world a better place.