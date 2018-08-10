Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan

Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges.

Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic and political growth. In the opinion of many, the chief culprits are Nigeria’s leaders, past and present. Some others have also canvassed that the citizens should share a sizable part of the blame.

On Monday, August 6, a number of eminent media personalities from across Nigeria as well as some political actors converged on the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, to again dissect the unending leadership question in Nigeria and proffer fresh solutions to the challenge. The event was the 70th birthday colloquium of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated journalists and media managers, Mr. Ray Ekpu, former editor-in-chief of Newswatch magazine. Ekpu was also celebrating 45 years of a scintillating and invigorating journalism practice.

It was an event that brought together several generations of Nigerian journalists – from the ancient to the old to the modern. Members of the Ekpu family were also at the event, which was chaired by Nigeria’s former minister of foreign affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi.

The colloquium lecture was delivered by Dr. Chidi Amuta, former managing director of The Post Express newspapers.

The programme commenced with brief introductory remarks by Akinyemi. The guest lecture, titled “Leadership and the Burden of History,” was presented by Mr. Dan Agbese, another founding editor with Newswatch.

In his lecture, Amuta described leadership as “the ability to develop a vision of community and the capacity to translate that vision into beneficial reality in a manner that carries the followership along.” He noted that though leadership positions are occupied across the country by elected or appointed individuals, Nigerians continually yearn for purposeful leadership. He contended, therefore, that there is a notable distinction between power incumbency and leadership.

In his words, there is quite an expansive gulf separating genuine leadership and incumbent power.

“True leadership consists in the ability to inspire and carry an individual nation along the path of self-realisation. It is inspirational, innovative, empathic. In words and actions and personal conduct, endless kilometres of roads or even kilowatts of electricity.”