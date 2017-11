From: Fred Itua, Abuja

Barely 24 hours after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), were engaged in a near fisticuffs, the Senate has announced that it would investigate the issue behind it.

EFCC and DSS operatives had a major stand-off, on Tuesday, over purported moves to arrest the immediate-past Director-General of the Service, Mr. Ekpeyong Ita at his Maitama residence.

In a similar move, NIA operatives halted EFCC operatives from arresting the sacked Director-General of the intelligence agency, Mr Ayo Oke‎.

The Senate, at its plenary, on Wednesday, said it would set up an adhoc committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the face-off. The committee is expected to report back within two weeks.

