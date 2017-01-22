The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state
22nd January 2017 - Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017
22nd January 2017 - Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals
22nd January 2017 - Buhari is alive and well-Presidency
22nd January 2017 - BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
22nd January 2017 - South-east PDP congratulates Fayose
Home / Cover / National / Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017

Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017

— 22nd January 2017

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday said the company planned to install 200,000 pre-paid meters for consumers in 2017 to end estimated billing.

Mr Oladele Amoda, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Amoda said the company had signed an agreement with Mojek International, an indigenous smart meter manufacturing company, for the supply of over 100,000 meters in December.

“We also signed another agreement with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, an international company based in this country, to supply the remaining 100,000 pre-paid meters.

“We have already started metering consumers under our network with these meters.

“It is our responsibility to meter all consumers and we are looking at being able to deploy the 200,000 meters before the year runs out.

“The motive is to eliminate estimation of consumers billing by 2017,” he said.

Amoda said the company had been on a metering programme since 2015 and would have metered all its consumers, but for some challenges confronting successful implementation of the scheme.

He listed inflation and increase in foreign exchange rate as challenges the company had to contend with.

“The economic situation of the country is slowing down the plan but all the same, we are metering our consumers on daily basis,” he said.

Amoda, said that the company installed over 100,000 pre-paid meters for its consumers in 2016.

He said that the company would ensure that it metered all consumers within the next two years, as the company was working within the five years framework given by the regulator.

The chief executive officer said EKEDC had over 600,000 consumers which include residential buildings, barracks, industries and government agencies.

(Source: NAN)

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna gov vows to pursue culprits of mass killings in northern state

— 22nd January 2017

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has assured the people of Southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocents people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted. He described the incident in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate and condemnable. He stated this when the Council of Traditional Chiefs and Emirs…

  • Eko Disco to install 200,000 pre-paid meters in 2017

    — 22nd January 2017

    The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday said the company planned to install 200,000 pre-paid meters for consumers in 2017 to end estimated billing. Mr Oladele Amoda, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Amoda said…

  • Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals

    — 22nd January 2017

    Venus Williams on Sunday swept aside Germany’s Mona Barthel to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the seventh time. The 36 year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 7-5 in Melbourne. Williams, the oldest player in the women’s singles, will now face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3. It…

  • Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

    — 22nd January 2017

    The Presidency last night refuted speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death, saying the president was well and alive. The presidency spoke through the two media aides of the president on media and publicity namely Mr. Femi Adesina who’s the Special Adviser and Mallam Garba…

  • BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia

    — 22nd January 2017

    Proceeds on exile to Equatorial Guinea   Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh has left the country in the wake of elections that ousted him after 22 years in power. He boarded a plane to Guinea and from there will travel on to exile in Equatorial Guinea, regional group ECOWAS says. Mr Jammeh was defeated in…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351