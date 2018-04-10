The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET
10th April 2018 - Lagos, Abuja airports’ CCTV projects near completion –FAAN
10th April 2018 - AfDB approves $50m for Commerzbank to address trade finance
10th April 2018 - Cadbury launches $50m lifestyle programme for children
10th April 2018 - Trade laws: LCCI blames high tariff for non-compliance
10th April 2018 - Trade war: Uncertainty hangs over future earnings of banks
10th April 2018 - BOA, SunTrust Bank seal MoU on agric banking
10th April 2018 - Diamond Bank rewards 1,016 customers with N59m
10th April 2018 - ‘FG’s reduced borrowing’ll crash interest rate’
10th April 2018 - How to plan, manage your wealth –Expert
Home / Business / Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET
NBET

Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET

— 10th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has denied a news report which listed the company as one of the distribution companies (Discos) that failed to remit payment of bulk energy for last January.

The company’s Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph-Ojoye, said contrary to the report, the company has been consistent in the settlement of energy invoices from Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) from month to month.

NBET had, in its January 2018 market report on the monthly remittance of monies due to it, explained that an invoice of N44.85 billion was sent to the 11 Discos, out of which only N6.08 billion was received by NBET from the January invoice. NBET said this represented just 13.58 per cent of the invoice.

Going further, NBET explained that the Discos’ payments for the January invoice amounted to N2.70 billion, but that it got a N3.37 billion payment from them as late payment for December invoice, which brought the total payment to N6.08 billion in January.

Eko Disco, however, explained that an energy invoice for the previous month usually comes towards the end of the following month with the invoice bearing a due date for payment. 

The bill for January 2018, according to Eko Disco, was received on February 26, 2018 and payment was made by the company on March 6, 2018 which was before the payment due date.

The statement said the error would have been averted if the media platforms that published the report had crosschecked their facts with the company, advising that proper clarification of reports of this nature should be done before publication to avoid misleading the reading public with misinformation and half-truths.

The company also stated that it holds the media in high esteem as veritable partners and stakeholders in all its activities and operations, adding that being a customer-centric utility company,  it owes its customers and members of the public the duty to communicate the true position of the company on  any matter. 

Daily Sun had last month, reported a recent warning letter to power generation companies (Gencos) for termination of gas supplies contract over mounting debt.

It was revealed that the precarious situation of the Gencos was further compounded by the 92 per cent payment shortfall made to them by NBET for December 2017 electricity market payments.

 Confirming the developments to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr. Joy Ogaji, admitted the 92 per cent payment shortfall for Genco invoices for December, stressing that only a paltry 8.25 per cent payment was actually made by NBET.

According to the December 2017 electricity market payments released by NBET yesterday, the 25 Genco invoices for December 2017 amounted to N54,242,749,563.22 while payment made was N4,476,404,925.21 representing 8.25 per cent of total bill. But NBET, in an explanatory note, stated that the payments made to Gencos were as a result of receipts from the Distribution Companies (Discos).

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NBET

Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET

— 10th April 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has denied a news report which listed the company as one of the distribution companies (Discos) that failed to remit payment of bulk energy for last January. The company’s Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph-Ojoye, said contrary to the report, the company has been consistent in the…

  • CCTV

    Lagos, Abuja airports’ CCTV projects near completion –FAAN

    — 10th April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has commenced an audit of the safety and security infrastructure and processes at the Port Harcourt Airport, Enugu and Kano Airports. FAAN also says work on the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the airsides of Lagos and Abuja international airports have…

  • AfDB

    AfDB approves $50m for Commerzbank to address trade finance

    — 10th April 2018

    The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $50 million unfunded Risk Participation Agreement for Commerzbank to address Africa’s trade finance market. The bank announced this in a statement by its Principal Communication Officer, Mrs Olivia Obiang on Thursday in Abuja. The bank said the risk participation would leverage Commerzbank support to African…

  • LCCI

    Trade laws: LCCI blames high tariff for non-compliance

    — 10th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Organised Private Sector has blamed the inappropriate trade policies of the Federal Government and high import tariffs as factors responsible for non- compliance with trade laws and regulations by those in the import and export business. The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf,said excessive documentation processes, weak moral obligation,…

  • Banks

    Trade war: Uncertainty hangs over future earnings of banks

    — 10th April 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the United States (US) and  China flex muscles over tariff hikes, Nigerian banks may have to brace up for challenges ahead as the looming  trade war may engulf the activities that help churn out their earnings. Raising the red flag in Lagos during a chat with Daily Sun was an analyst, Mr….

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share