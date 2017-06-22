Eko Disco announces power outage in Ikoyi, Victoria Island

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) on Thursday said there would be interruption of power supply in some parts of Lagos communities on Saturday.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, said in Lagos that the outage would be between 10.00 a.m and 2.00 p.m.

Idemudia said that the outage was occasioned by routine maintenance work to be carried out on Ajah-Alagbon 132KV line.

He said that the areas affected by the outage were Ikoyi, parts of Victoria Island, Central Lagos Island and Yaba/Akoka axis.

The general manager said that the routine maintenance was for better efficiency of the power facilities to enhance improved service delivery to the customers.

Idemudia appealed to its customers to show understanding over the inconvenience the outage might cause.

He said that electricity supply would be restored to the affected areas immediately the maintenance work was concluded.

Source: NAN