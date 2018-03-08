The Sun News
Home / National / Ekiti women shut down Ado Ekiti for Fayose’s N400 million largesse

Ekiti women shut down Ado Ekiti for Fayose’s N400 million largesse

— 8th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Hundreds of Ekiti women clad in Ankara outfits adorned with images of state governor Ayodele Fayose and his deputy, Kolapo Olusola, are currently trooping to the Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, to honour governor Fayose’s invitation to celebrate this year’s Women’s Day and his donating N20,000 each to 10,000 women.

Wife of the governor, Feyisetan Fayose, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Modupe Alade, other top government functionaries, including women leaders at the party level, Commissioner for Women Affairs, among others are currently gearing up hundreds of women waiting for the governor’s arrival at the stadium.

The streets of the state capital are also occupied with women clad in Aso Ebi, while many others are arriving the state capital from other towns from the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor had promised to empower 20,000 of the women from rural communities, lower level of the civil service, and other market women with thw sum of N20,000 each.

The first tranche of the largesse is currently being paid to the bank accounts of the women whose names have been registered, while registration of women for the second tranche of another 20, 000 would commence on Thursday during the celebration.

