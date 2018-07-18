– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP
18th July 2018 - Court-martial gives soldiers death sentence, jail terms
18th July 2018 - Madumere’s supporters shutdown Owerri
18th July 2018 - Imo: Fresh APC congresses hold weekend
18th July 2018 - 2 die in Edo flood amid protest
18th July 2018 - The imperative of state police
18th July 2018 - Russia 2018: The ‘war’ is over
18th July 2018 - Omeruo: My wife ‘ll decides my next move
18th July 2018 - Etebo turned down Watford for Stoke City
18th July 2018 - Our regret at Russia 2018 World Cup  -Supporters Club
Home / Cover / National / Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP
VOTE BUYING ALLEGATION

Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP

— 18th July 2018

– Vote buying allegation detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy, says Accord Party

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations of vote-buying during the Saturday, July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The main opposition party said its leadership would not allow such practice under any guise.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said no matter the machination of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it will not descend to vote-buying in any election.

The opposition party said claims by some APC members that their party resorted to vote-buying in the Ekiti governorship poll because other parties engaged in the practice does not relate to it.

“The PDP spent resources and energy on a democratic campaign which preceded the Ekiti election and never set up kiosks for the ‘see and buy’ of votes, as the APC unabashedly did,” the party stated.

The party vowed to ensure the APC does not “get away with crass abuse of democratic norms through which it suppressed the will of Ekiti people and appropriated victory to itself in the governorship election.”

Meanwhile, a former governorship aspirant and chieftain of Accord Party (AP) in Ogun State, Omooba Segun Adewale, has decried the alleged vote-buying in the governorship election.

Adewale described the development as “worrisome and detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy.”

He also known as OSA, stated this in a statement by his media aide, Oluwaseyi Babarinde, which was circulated to newsmen in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, yesterday.

According to him, reports of alleged financial inducement orchestrated by the APC and the PDP were disturbing and capable of further impoverishing the state as well as affecting the welfare of the citizens.

Adewale equally alleged that the billions of naira deployed for the governorship election in Ekiti was a desperate attempt to win the state.

“This development proves that the masses support for the Buhari-led government is dwindling every day; due to failure of government to find solutions to the social-economic and security challenges facing them, hence, the decision to buy votes.

“Where did they see the billions of naira that were spent on buying votes when the masses are wallowing in abject poverty? Monies that could be channelled towards achieving good governance, were wasted on election,” said Adewale.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians, especially the people of Ogun state, to resist desperate politicians who would want to lure them with cash, to sell their votes next year.

“As we approach the 2019 general election, I urge the people of Ogun state to remain resolute and be determined to vote out anyone who has failed to fulfil the promises he or she made. Our destinies are in our hands,” Adewale submitted.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VOTE BUYING ALLEGATION

Ekiti: We didn’t indulge in vote buying – PDP

— 18th July 2018

– Vote buying allegation detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy, says Accord Party Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has denied allegations of vote-buying during the Saturday, July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State. The main opposition party said its leadership would not allow such practice under any guise. In…

  • ARMY - COURT MARTIAL - OFFENCES

    Court-martial gives soldiers death sentence, jail terms

    — 18th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja A General Court-Martial (GCM) set up by the Nigerian Army has sentenced 13 soldiers to death and life imprisonment for offences ranging from manslaughter, murder, torture to assault and arson. READ ALSO: Army Court Martial: Demoted General appeals verdict This is even as the army has reiterated its commitment in the fight…

  • OKOROCHA INSTIGATED - DEPUTY GOVERNOR - IMPEACHMENT PROTEST

    Madumere’s supporters shutdown Owerri

    — 18th July 2018

    – Say deputy gov impeachment instigated by Okorocha George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Vehicular and human movements were brought to a halt yesterday in Owerri, Imo state capital, as aggrieved indigenes of the State, numbering over 1,000 marched through major streets such as Wetheral, Tetelow, Okigwe and Assumpta Avenue, to protest the planned impeachment of the Deputy…

  • APC CONGRESSES HOLD WEEKEND

    Imo: Fresh APC congresses hold weekend

    — 18th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, local government and state congresses which could not take place when other states had theirs, will now hold on Friday, Saturday and Monday, respectively. The ward congress will take place on Friday, while the local government and state congresses will take place on Saturday and Monday,…

  • DEATH TRAP

    2 die in Edo flood amid protest

    — 18th July 2018

    “We want the Commissioner of Works to come and cover the drainage or we will not stop this protest. We want them to cover that death trap.” – Protester Tony Osauzo, Benin The death of a six-year-old kindergarten pupil in flood triggered protest by residents of Uselu community, in Egor Local Government Area of Edo…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share