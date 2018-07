Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti

Voting at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti has been peaceful so far but there was alleged voting buying. Electorate there, however, have been voting without showing security agents or any party agents.

Meanwhile, Bishop Felix Ajakaiye of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State, though commended THE INEC for their efforts so far, but frowned nat what he called slow process of the election.

Bishop ajakaiye was at unit 1 ward 4 of the Jonathan Memorial A/C school in Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti

He believed that he electorate might get bored and return hone and INEC would later decry ‘voters’ apathy.’ “I hope we will improve on this”, he said.