– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges
16th July 2018 - The benefits of ACFTA for Nigeria huge – Osinbajo
16th July 2018 - Time is running out in construction sectors energy performance – DG NBRII
16th July 2018 - Rauf Aregbesola congratulates Fayemi
16th July 2018 - MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni 
16th July 2018 - Four-storey building collapse in Anambra
16th July 2018 - Kebbi State Government approves payment of July  worker’s  salaries 
16th July 2018 - Tukur Buratai heads for Maiduguri to visit locations of attack 
16th July 2018 - 200 persons displaced in Ondo State as water submerges community
16th July 2018 - Abubakar – Dogara: group commends bauchi CP for averting bloody clash
Home / Elections / Politics / Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges
Ekiti

Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges

— 16th July 2018
Wole Balogun,  Ado Ekiti
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti chapter, on Monday alleged that Kayode Fayemi of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), is parading a stolen mandate of Kolapo Olusola, PDP’s flag bearer, having allegedly committed what the party alleged is ‘poll fraud” on July 14.
The party boasted that they would deploy every constitutional means to retrieve what it called a ‘ stolen mandate’ from the former governor, Adding that the party would challenge the election in court.
Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Monday on the outcome of the election, the party’s Chairman in Ekiti, Barr. Gboyega Oguntuase, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and security of conspiring to subvert the will of the electorate.
Oguntuase alleged the two federal government bodies of allocating  votes to Fayemi, just to disgrace Governor Ayodele Fayose, who has consistently been posing as the major opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Oguntuase said over 20 members of the party, including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Dipo Anisulowo and four of his aides
among others were arrested by combined forces of military and paramilitary security outfits and clamped in detention on the day of
election.
He described the governorship poll as an embarrassment to democrats across the globe, saying APC governors spending humongous amount that could have been used to develop their states to buy votes signposted that the party has no interest of the masses at heart.
He said: “What  did they need 30,000 police officers for in Ekiti when criminals were killing Nigerians in other states? Ekiti people knew
they were in our state for a task and not to protect their votes and that was why there was no jubilation or ceremony anywhere in the state after the election.
“This election was far from being free, fair and credible. In Ilejemeje, Ilawe, Ikole, Ise/Orun ,  Oye , Ado  and other major towns in Ekiti , many of our people were beaten by APC thugs being aided by the security men.
“As we speak, the results declared by INEC to give victory to Fayemi was more than the number of accredited voters. So, where did they get the additional votes they added?
“We are going to use every constitutional means to retrieve this stolen mandate, it is just a matter of time.
“APC mobilized over N11 billion to buy votes in Ekiti. They came here to perpetrate electoral perfidy and such will not stand”, he stated.
Oguntuase stated that the federal government deliberately delayed June allocation to Ekiti to create impression that Fayose was owing
salaries and to sway votes for APC.
On those arrested and detained members , Oguntuase told the police to release them to the party, saying : “We are not going to tolerate excuses that they had escaped from detention when they cannot be found anywhere from police.
“They must not just  be released immediately to us, they must also be hale and hearty”, he added
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Tony 16th July 2018 at 6:25 pm
    Reply

    Yes . He is a serial mandate thief. Aided by the new chairman of his party whose name ends with OLE . meaning THIEF in Yoruba.
    Oshiomh ole

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti

Ekiti update: Fayemi carrying a stolen mandate , Ekiti  PDP alleges

— 16th July 2018

Wole Balogun,  Ado Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti chapter, on Monday alleged that Kayode Fayemi of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), is parading a stolen mandate of Kolapo Olusola, PDP’s flag bearer, having allegedly committed what the party alleged is ‘poll fraud” on July 14. The party boasted that they would deploy every…

  • ACFTA

    The benefits of ACFTA for Nigeria huge – Osinbajo

    — 16th July 2018

     Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the benefits of signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), is huge.  He said this at the 8th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum with focus on the Export Sector and a brief on the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA). President Muhammadu Buhari had last week …

  • NIBRRI

    Time is running out in construction sectors energy performance – DG NBRII

    — 16th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Nigerian Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI) has said if proper ambitious actions to avoid locking in long-lived, inefficient buildings assets is not in place, the country would face local challenges including climate change, land-use, demographic shifts, Water and other resource scarcities. NBRRI Director General, Danladi Matawal, who stated this during…

  • Rauf Aregbesola of

    Rauf Aregbesola congratulates Fayemi

    — 16th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo …says election triumph of progressivism Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the Saturday State election in the state. In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Sola Fasure, in Osogbo yesterday,Rauf Aregbesola described the win as a hard fought…

  • MOSOP urges Buhari to end military occupation in Ogoni 

    — 16th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has condemned the activities of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end military occupation of Ogoni farmlands.  MOSOP also condemned alleged continual violation of the rights of the Ogoni people by Nigerian soldiers attached to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share