Joe Effiong, Uyo

Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere, has described the governorship election in Ekiti State as peaceful, free, fair and a signpost to the 2019 general election in the country.

In a congratulatory message to the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekere said the election is not significant to Ekiti State alone, but, to the whole country, because of its credibility and direction to the voting pattern in 2019.

Read also: Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections

He congratulated Fayemi on his election and pointed out that his victory signified a return to peace, civility, decorum, progress and development in Ekiti state.

Ekere thanked Ekiti people, “for making a loud statement through their votes and their decision to join the progressive train moving across the country.”

He said with the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, the six states in the South West region are now completely in the camp of the ruling party. He appealed to voters in the zone to stick with the APC in the 2019 elections.

Ekere urged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and lauded outgoing governor, Ayodele Fayose, and the gubernatorial candidate of the defeated People’’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Kolapo Olusola, for putting up a good fight.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Chairman of the party gubernatorial campaign council for the state, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other APC leaders for their contributions to the party’s victory.

Ekere said the Ekiti election has clearly indicated that APC is certain to sweep the 2019 elections in the country, despite the gang-up against the party, which he described as “deeply unpopular and ill-fated.”

The NDDC boss said of the nine states of the Niger Delta region, the six still under opposition control would take a cue from Edo, Imo and Ondo, the three Niger Delta states already governed by APC, by aligning with the ruling party in the 2019 elections.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the political class and the Ekiti electorate for joining hands to ensure a credible gubernatorial election in the state, thus, deepening democracy in the country.