Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

…urges govt to urgently attend to their demands to avert indefinite strike action

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) yesterday embarked on a three-day warning strike in the state to press home their demand for six-month salary arears from the government.

In a press release made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, President of the association in Ekiti, Comrade Tunji Olaoye said the strike action was imperative as members of the association could no longer afford coming to work as they they are not being paid. The release is a letter of notice of warning strike addressed to the Ekiti State Commissioner for health, chairman, Board of management, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), all top security operatives in the state and President, National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The release reads in part: “following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum on September 15, 2017, the association held an emergency general meeting on October 9 where members observed the six-month salary areas owed our members has not been attended to.

” the congress resolved that a three-day warning strike be commended from 8am October 10, 2017 to 8am October 13, 2017. During this period, the services of all our members will be withdrawn.

‘we use this medium to appeal to our government to urgently see to the payment of our six-month salary arrears to avert a total and. Indefinite strike action.